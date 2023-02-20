“Pierre-Henry Broncan has had a remarkable career with our clubgreeted President Pierre-Yves Revol in a press release. The difficulties experienced by the club this season cannot hide this very positive balance sheet and all the qualities of Pierre-Henry […] The worrying situation of the club, recurring shortcomings in our game currently and certain internal difficulties lead us to make a change to try to improve our situation and ensure the maintenance of the CO in the Top 14 where it has appeared since the creation of professionalism. »
Committed until 2025
The president of the CO, eleventh in the Championship, took the opportunity to confirm the arrival of Davidson in place of Revol, from this Monday. The Northern Irishman (48), a former international with the Clover Fifteen and the British Lions, has already known the Tarn club, as a player (1998-2001) then assistant coach (2007-2009).
Also on the benches of Ulster (2009-2011), Aurillac (2011-2017) and UBB (2017-2018), Davidson had been coaching Brive for four seasons. He had led the Corrèze club to the rise in the Top 14 in his first year on the bench, before ensuring the maintenance of the next three.
However, he remains on a failure since he was sacked from CAB this fall after a series of setbacks and a chaotic start to the season (five defeats in seven matches, including three at home). The new CO manager is committed “until 2025” states the press release. He will start in his new colors with a difficult trip to the field of Bayonne, undefeated at home this season, this Saturday (5 p.m.).