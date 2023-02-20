Home News Former Mayor Elvia Milena distributed brandy during the San Diego Carnival
Former Mayor Elvia Milena distributed brandy during the San Diego Carnival

by admin
Former Mayor Elvia Milena distributed brandy during the San Diego Carnival

Last Saturday 18th of February, during the celebration of the carnivals, in San Diego, Cesar, lived the traditional Battle of Flowers. Taking advantage of the fact that 2023 is an election year, the candidates they got on the floats to campaign.

In the middle of the tour, the former mayor Elvia Milena San Juan, mounted on a float, distributed brandy to the attendees. Every time it sounded’The steamroller’interpreted by Jorge Oñate, the people they approached the car and received a bottle of Aguardiente Antioqueño.

The former adviser to the Office of the Governor of Cesar would be a candidate for the San Diego City Hall in the October 2023 elections, and would have taken advantage of the celebrations to campaign by distributing brandy.

