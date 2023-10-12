President Biden’s Administration Works to Determine Status and Secure Release of Americans Held Hostage by Hamas in Gaza

Biden Administration Seeks Details on Hostages Held by Hamas in Gaza

President Joe Biden’s administration is actively gathering information on the Americans believed to be held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, according to a US official. The administration is seeking concrete details on the number of hostages, their location, and which specific Hamas subgroup is holding them. National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby mentioned that of the 17 Americans unaccounted for in Israel, fewer than five are believed to be held as hostages by Hamas. However, due to the ongoing conflict and the volatile situation in Gaza, recovery efforts are challenging.

The Biden administration has committed to rescuing the hostages and has positioned military assets in the region to support Israel. FBI and Pentagon personnel are working closely with Israeli special operators on the ground. A team of US officials from various departments is collecting information from all parties involved, including concerned family members, to develop an accurate understanding of the situation. The FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group and negotiators with experience in resolving hostage situations are providing assistance, and US intelligence agencies are employing various methods, such as tracking cell phone signals and monitoring social media, to gather further information.

Complicating matters is the fragmented nature of Hamas, which consists of multiple subgroups and militias operating in Gaza. Determining why the hostages were taken and by whom remains unclear, making it challenging to formulate a comprehensive plan. The United States has reached out to partner countries, such as Qatar and Turkey, for assistance in urging Hamas to release the hostages. Additionally, the administration’s priority is to provide support and intelligence to Israel and offer assistance in planning operations related to hostage recovery.

As the situation evolves, the US government will continue to provide updates and seek all possible means to bring the hostages home safely.