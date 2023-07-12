President Joe Biden Assuages Ukraine’s Concerns During Meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky

Title: President Biden’s Meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky Successful, Allays Concerns over Ukraine’s Accession

In a recent statement, President Joe Biden expressed satisfaction with his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stating that it went “very well.” The meeting took place during Biden’s visit to Lithuania and aimed to address Ukraine’s concerns regarding its path to accession. Upon leaving Lithuania, Biden shared that he believed they were on the right track and had achieved the goals set for the meeting.

During the hour-long meeting, Biden discussed various issues with Zelensky, including Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO. In response to a question about Ukraine’s accession, Biden acknowledged that it would not happen until the war was over but stressed the importance of honoring commitments. He drew parallels to the United States‘ relationship with Israel, emphasizing the significance of ongoing commitments, regardless of immediate NATO membership.

When asked about the counteroffensive, Biden maintained that he was unable to divulge additional details. However, he conveyed optimism based on extensive discussions with military officials, acknowledging the challenges that lie ahead. Biden highlighted Ukraine’s existing capabilities, mentioning their possession of the equivalent of ATACMS missiles but emphasized the need for additional artillery shells, adding that Ukraine was satisfied with the support they had received thus far.

Regarding Sweden’s accession to NATO, Biden expressed confidence that Turkey would continue to support Sweden’s entry into the alliance. Additionally, he mentioned the possibility of selling F-16 fighter jets.

When questioned about his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden reiterated a central theme from his evening speech, emphasizing unity, solidarity, and gratitude. He expressed appreciation for the support shown by NATO members during his visit.

Biden concluded his visit to Lithuania after a packed NATO summit, which showcased a strong display of unity. The summit notably witnessed Turkey lifting its block on Sweden’s accession, resolving a longstanding issue within the alliance. Additionally, President Zelensky’s concerns about Ukraine’s path to accession were addressed, providing new security guarantees and alleviating anxieties.

President Biden bid farewell to Lithuanian President (add name) at Vilnius Airport before boarding Air Force One to return to the United States.

The successful outcome of Biden’s meeting with Zelensky bolsters hopes for Ukraine’s future and reinforces NATO’s commitment to collective security. As the situation in Ukraine continues to evolve, the alliance remains focused on providing support and promoting stability in the region.

