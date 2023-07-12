Antonio Franco: Monagas is a great institution that always aims for international cups

This Monday, July 10, the whole of the Monagas SC announced the arrival of Antonio Franco López, as the new technical director of the first team. The new strategist was introduced by the former coach of the eastern team, Jhonny Ferreira, who will now perform the duties of sports director.

“Tony” as he is known in the world of king sports, is a recognized coach in the country, of Caracas origin. He worked with Mineros de Guayana, Carabobo FC, Caracas FC, Aragua FC, Atlético Venezuela and Yaracuyanos FC.

In addition, he has experience in the international arena with Club Deportivo Izarra and Club Deportivo Urbasa, of the Second Division “B” of Spain.

Antonio Franco will seek to reverse the sporting moment

The Barça strategist highlighted that he comes with the illusion and the desire to continue building for the growth of the club and the youngsters. In addition, he mentioned that the club has the necessary material to reverse the sporting moment.

«I am grateful for the opportunity to be in this prestigious institution, also to the president Nicolás Fernández De Caleya and professor Jhonny Ferreira for trusting in my work. I come to contribute my grain of sand to achieve the objectives»he highlighted in his first statements.

In this sense, “Tony” expressed the importance of being on the bench of an institution that in recent years aims to be at the top, not only in the first team, but also in its minor categories.

«We come with that illusion and that desire to continue building for the growth of the club, of our young people, that they continue in national teams and always aiming for international cups. We have sports equipment to reverse the sports moment»he stressed.

Likewise, Franco assured that the idea is always to have a winning team, highlighting the great work of Professor Jhonny Ferreira, who led this club to always aim for the first places.

“Jhonny Ferreira is an icon in the club for everything he has achieved, he has a star with the Monaguense club and all that work is deservedly rewarded with an important position in the institution”he asserted.

It should be noted that Ferreira leaves the position as technical director, after winning the 2017 Apertura Tournament title and absolute champion in that same campaign, achieving the first star of Monagas SC, in addition to achieving three qualifications to CONMEBOL Libertadores.

The new strategist already had his first meetings with the professional squad, during the first training sessions of the week. Franco, will have his opening match with the Barça team next week, during his visit to Academia Puerto Cabello, for matchday 20 of the FUTVE 2023 League.

Antonio Franco already led his first training sessions with Monagas

