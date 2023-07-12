From living under a bridge to being a millionaire in 8 years: how an Australian became one of the richest young people in the world

Harry Sanders he was left homeless when he was just 17 years old. She lived under a bridge in the Australian city of Melbourne, along with homeless people and heroin addicts. However, despite the difficulties, he became the owner of the company he founded, one of the largest technology agencies in his country with profits that exceed 3 million dollars.

Sanders, who is currently 25 years old, is the creator of Studihawkthe SEO company (Search Engine Optimization, search engine optimization) Australia’s largest. Eight years ago, he was left on the street when her parents separatedafter his dad’s business went bankrupt.

The businessman managed to build his business by starting to work independently and his income is generated from more than 300 clients, including the famous sportswear brand New Balance and the Bauer Media Group from Germany.

a desperate story

Born into a humble family, he saw how the boat rental business of his father went bankrupt after hiring an SEO agency. He was promised a lot more customers, but after paying for the service this did not happen. At the age of 12, Sanders began to investigate this world until in 2015, as a teenager, he founded StudioHawk.

The first nights after the separation of their parents he passed them under a bridge in Preston, a Melbourne suburb, but continued to focus on his dream of starting his own business. And according to him, in a recent interview with The Projecthe was working on his laptop in the dead of night.

“It’s intimidating when it gets dark at night. You can hear noises and it feels like you’re constantly in danger,” he said. “You wake up every morning tired and groggy, like groggy. You don’t really want to get up and you’d rather do nothing,” she added.

In that sense, he said that during the day he charged his phone and his laptop in cafeterias, used Wi-Fi and also made work calls from the local headquarters of the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, an organization of Catholic volunteers. In a short time he finished living in a shelter and then in Australian government-issued housing, sharing a room with people struggling with drug addiction.

His daily grind paid off when he reached a handful of enough customers to pay for a room in a shared house. “I remember moving. I just walked in and started crying. ‘My God, I can’t believe it,’ I said, I have a room, I can close the door and this is my own room,” she commented in the interview.

The StudioHawk Explosion

Hoy, Sanders’ agency has three offices: one in Prahran, Melbourne, another in Surry Hills, Sydney and a third in Hackney, London. He also owns a property in the English capital and is building his dream home in his native Australia.

According to ForbesStudioHawk has a value of more than 4 million dollars and has won major industry awards such as SEMRush’s “Agency of the Year” and the Optus Media Marketing & Advertising Business of the Year.

But Sanders, still the youngest person on his team, is a long way from ending his dream there.

“My vision is to lead and grow StudioHawk to be the The world‘s largest dedicated SEO agencyand have fun along the way,” said the businessman.

“Unlike Elon Musk, my mission is not to get to Mars“, he commented with a laugh. At the same time, he pointed out: “I just want to leave the world in a better place, providing opportunities and education to youth at risk or other people who are going through difficult difficulties in their lives.”

Harry Sanders’ 5 Tips

Along the way, Sanders has garnered a series of life-experience tips that have helped him on his path to business success. These are known as “Harry’s 5 tips”, spread among entrepreneurs:

1. Dress to be yourself. You don’t have to wear suits to be successful.

2. Sleep is not for the weak. You have to rest at least eight hours a day.

3. Read books and magazines that inspire you and are related to your field. You will have a new perspective.

4. Invest in yourself. Stay on top of your spending, find where you can cut back, and then use that extra money to help you and your business grow.

5. Your purpose is your paycheck. If you are only starting a business to earn good money, you will never find success.

