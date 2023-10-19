Bad Bunny Announces “Most Wanted Tour” in the US and Canada Starting February 2024

Bad Bunny Announces “Most Wanted Tour” Across the United States and Canada

In a surprise announcement, Latin trap artist Bad Bunny revealed that he will embark on a tour across 31 cities in the United States and Canada starting in February 2024. Accompanied by a warning to not let tomorrow slip away, the promotional poster for the “Most Wanted Tour” showcases a cowboy-inspired theme, evoking the iconic “Most Wanted” posters. The tour is in support of Bad Bunny’s recent album, “Nobody Knows What’s Going to Happen Tomorrow.”

The highly anticipated tour already consists of 47 confirmed dates, kicking off on February 21 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Las Vegas, Phoenix, San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, Orlando, Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Miami are just a few of the many cities that Bad Bunny will grace with his presence. Described as a roller coaster of explicit lyrics that focuses on his roots in trap music, the show carries a parental discretion advisory.

During a recent update on his WhatsApp channel, where he boasts over 17 million followers, Bad Bunny clarified that this tour is distinct from his previous tours, such as the “Un Verano sin ti” and “YHLQMDLG” tours. Fans can expect a fresh and exciting setlist comprised of tracks from “Nobody Knows What’s Going to Happen Tomorrow,” including songs like “Mr. October” and “New Telephone.”

After taking a break from the concert stage in 2023, except for special performances at Coachella, the Grammy Awards, and the Latin Billboard Awards, the three-time Grammy winner is eager to reconnect with his fans through the “Most Wanted Tour.” Bad Bunny’s seventh studio album has already seen immense success, becoming the most played album in a single day on Spotify in 2023 and accumulating over 900 million streams. The album’s single, “Monaco,” even reached number one in 16 countries on Spotify.

While it remains unknown if Bad Bunny will kick off his tour in his native Puerto Rico, as he has done in previous tours, fans can anticipate an unforgettable performance from the renowned artist. Additionally, Bad Bunny will be making a double appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” this Saturday, both as a presenter and a musical guest, a show that will also be broadcast on Telemundo locally.

Stay tuned for ticket sales and additional tour updates as Bad Bunny prepares to set the stage on fire with his “Most Wanted Tour” in 2024.

