President Nayib Bukele Takes a Strong Stance Against Colombian Fraudsters in El Salvador

Title: El Salvador President Issues Stern Warning Following Capture of Colombian Fraudsters

Date: July 17, 2023

The recent arrest of a group of Colombians in El Salvador, accused of perpetrating fraudulent activities in the country, has sent shockwaves through the Central American nation. President Nayib Bukele wasted no time in addressing the incident on social media and issuing a stern warning to those involved.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, the individuals in question had established unregistered microfinance companies in El Salvador, offering loans with exorbitant interest rates of 20%. Moreover, they resorted to aggressive collection methods that deceived unsuspecting borrowers.

Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado revealed that when borrowers were unable to repay their loans, the fraudsters would usurp their identities, gain access to their bank accounts, and transfer the funds overseas. The criminal network is believed to be engaged in money laundering activities and even resorted to issuing threats to secure loan repayments.

Delgado further disclosed that over $20 million has been remitted to Colombia from El Salvador since 2021, with approximately 3,000 reported cases of fraud allegedly involving Colombian citizens.

To investigate and dismantle these criminal operations, El Salvador’s authorities have carried out joint efforts involving the Attorney General’s Office, Migration personnel, and the National Police. So far, 110 individuals have been arrested, with most of them being Colombians found in various colonies throughout the country.

President Nayib Bukele expressed his unequivocal stance against such criminal behavior and emphasized that foreign nationals involved in crimes in El Salvador will face the full weight of the law. While acknowledging Colombians as “our brothers,” he castigated the minority who seek to exploit others and assured that justice will be served.

In what was interpreted as a direct response to his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro, Bukele extended an invitation to law-abiding Colombians to visit El Salvador, highlighting the country’s legal security, political stability, and the warm nature of its hard-working people. However, Bukele issued a clear warning to criminals, drug traffickers, and fraudsters, stating that they would find no refuge and would be met with the punishment they deserve within the confines of Salvadoran prisons.

The reactions to Bukele’s statements have been mixed, with supporters commending his firm stance on upholding the rule of law, while others expressed concerns about potential human rights issues. Pro-government representative Ricardo Rivas reiterated that the law applies to all individuals, be they foreigners or Salvadorans, and emphasized that those who respect the country’s laws would be welcomed with open arms.

As of now, Colombian authorities have yet to publicly respond to the implications of this major blow dealt to an alleged international criminal organization operating from within El Salvador, which is believed to finance its illicit activities through illegal means.

The capture and subsequent actions taken by El Salvador’s justice organizations have showcased the government’s commitment to combat fraud and maintain the safety and security of its citizens and visitors alike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

