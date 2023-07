(LaPresse) Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, 100, on a visit to Beijing, met today Chinese President Xi Jinping. “The Chinese people will not forget an old friend, they will not forget his historic contribution to advancing Sino-US relations and helping to strengthen the friendship between the peoples of the two countries,” Xi told Kissinger, according to the Global Times. (LaPresse/Ap)

July 20, 2023 – Updated July 20, 2023, 2:28 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook