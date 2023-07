In Italy over 40% of deaths are caused by cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, however, heart diseases were the most lethal and increasingly affect young people too. This happens due to the lifestyle that is now too sedentary. Yet cardiovascular diseases, with proper prevention, can be avoided. Just adopt simple habits that mainly concern nutrition and movement. So let’s see some “tricks” to improve your health and to help the heart.

