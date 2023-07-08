Home » Aluminum like rare earths: Europe loses foundries and includes it among the critical materials
Business

by admin
Raw materials at risk

In the Old Continent, the sector has been in decline for decades, undermined by China and the high energy price. From the gas crisis the coup de grace: primary production in Western Europe has collapsed to a century low.

by Sissi Bellomo

July 8, 2023

In the EU list. Aluminum also enters the European list of materials considered “critical”

Aluminum is a critical material, such as lithium and rare earths. Metal – always one of the most used, but also one of the most widespread in the world – enters the list of raw materials considered “at risk” by the European Union, through an amendment to the Critical Raw Materials Act. An inclusion that says it long on the challenges that the Old Continent is called to overcome in order to cross the goal of decarbonisation.

We will have to procure increasing amounts of metals, competing with…

