Home » Pride invades the center of Palermo and demands the resignation of Varchi – VIDEO and PHOTO
World

Pride invades the center of Palermo and demands the resignation of Varchi – VIDEO and PHOTO

by admin
Pride invades the center of Palermo and demands the resignation of Varchi – VIDEO and PHOTO

by palermolive.it – ​​5 hours ago

The usual procession of Palermo Pride 2023 took place in the afternoon. The Rainbow people march through the streets of the city center, returning to the 2019 route starting from via Roma, passing through via Cavour, via Ruggero Settimo, piazza Politeama, via Dante, piazza Principe di Camporeale…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Pride invades the center of Palermo and calls for the resignation of Varchi – VIDEO and PHOTO appeared 5 hours ago on the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Metalworkers' strike at Sirti, table torn from the ministry

You may also like

Wagner against Moscow, Gianandrea Gaiani: “Civil war? More...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 25 June...

Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who was the explorer of the...

The woman on the Air Serbia flight does...

$300 billion of Russian money frozen. Can they...

Russian President Putin Delivers Televised Speech

The ascent of Wagner’s troops towards Moscow: this...

Journey to Sonneberg, the toy town where the...

Here’s how sanctions are hurting Russia (despite often...

Baja Mali Knindža concert at Tašmajdan | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy