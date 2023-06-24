Home » Emma Meesseman, qualified with Belgium for the Euro final: “It’s extraordinary”
Sports

Emma Meesseman, qualified with Belgium for the Euro final: “It’s extraordinary”

by admin
Emma Meesseman, qualified with Belgium for the Euro final: “It’s extraordinary”

Emma Meesseman (interior of Belgium): “The fact of still writing history with this group is extraordinary. And being able to share that with the supporters… It surprised us, we didn’t know that so many people were going to come. It will always remain in my memory. We got scared at the end. In the second half, our energy was really too low. We were playing slowly, and that’s what France wanted. Sometimes you feel like you’re fine, but you’re just playing so you don’t lose. We should have continued to play thinking of winning every quarter. Especially since France has experience and it’s never over with her”.

See also  Jonas Vingegaard, winner of the Tour of the Basque Country: “A special victory”

You may also like

Euro U.21: Spain and Ukraine through to quarter-finals...

European Games: Alexandris also win gold in freestyle

Queen’s 2023 results: Alfie Hewett beats Gordon Reid...

De Ketelaere misses a goal in Georgia-Belgium 2-2...

Hard work pays off, I enjoy every training...

Max Scherzer strikes out 8 in Mets’ 4-2...

European Games: Shooters take team bronze with air...

Alicante receives more than 1 million tourists daily...

Taekwondo player Hronová won bronze at the European...

Sunday’s gossip: Hakimi, Mount, Caicedo, Nketiah, Hudson-Odoi, Osimhen,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy