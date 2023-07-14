Home » Prigozhin sitting on the bed in his underwear: the photo released by the Wagner group. “It is located in Belarus”
After the selfies with the different camouflages to make himself unrecognizable, another embarrassing photo of the Wagner boss pops up, Yevgeny Prigozhintraces of which were lost after the attempt march on Moscow leading his paramilitaries. The founder of the private militia appears seated on a cot, inside a tent, wearing only a white T-shirt and some underwearwhile greeting the person taking the picture.

According to the monitoring group Belarusian So, it was the agency’s contractors who spread the shot: “Yevgeny Prigozhin early in the morning in the Wagner field, a couple of days ago”, they wrote on their official Telegram channel. The photo, observers argue, may have been taken in Belarus, demonstrating the transfer of Prigozhin out of Russia after the failed uprising of June 24 last year. “The transfer to the Republic of Belarus continues,” the message reads. “Suppose this photo was really taken on July 12 at 7.24 am and in this case Yevgeny Prigozhin was indeed in the Belarusian camp near Osipovichi. Or rather, she spent the night there ”.

