Home » Primary School Students Injured in School Bus Accident in Santiago de Cuba
World

Primary School Students Injured in School Bus Accident in Santiago de Cuba

by admin
Primary School Students Injured in School Bus Accident in Santiago de Cuba

Primary School Students Injured in School Bus Accident in Santiago de Cuba

A group of primary school students experienced minor injuries on Wednesday morning when the school bus they were traveling in fell into a hole on a rural road in poor condition. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on a route from San Luis to the rural town of El Paraná in the municipality of Palma Soriano, as reported by Jessy Borrell Gámez on social media.

The bus, carrying students from Juan Edgardo Castro primary school, fell into a large hole in the middle of the road. Some of the injured students were admitted to the Pediatric Hospital in the city for treatment. Fortunately, the injuries reported are not significant, according to sources.

Images shared on Facebook by Borrell Gámez depict the dire state of the rural road where the accident occurred. The hole is so huge that the bus appears to be almost swallowed by it.

This is not the first incident of this nature in recent months. In March, six people were injured when a Kamaz brand vehicle belonging to the School Transportation Company overturned in Baracoa municipality, Guantánamo province. The vehicle was transporting students from several schools at the time of the accident.

It is worth noting that traffic accidents have been a recurring issue in Cuba. Between June and August alone, over a thousand traffic accidents occurred, resulting in 72 deaths and 543 injuries, as reported by the Specialized Traffic Organ of the National Revolutionary Police.

Efforts should be made to improve road conditions and ensure the safety of students and all road users in Cuba to prevent such accidents in the future.

You may also like

In Bangladesh two activists were sentenced to two...

Adem Ljajić signed for Novi Pazar fan welcome...

Ukraine, Zuppi in Beijing: “Unite efforts for a...

Nanning’s Transformation: From China-ASEAN Expo to a Regional...

Mexican Singer Peso Pluma Receives Death Threats from...

Sevastopol, images of the damage to the Russian...

Artificial Intelligence at the service of customer assistance:...

Chile’s “9/11 Coup”: Unveiling the United States’ Involvement...

Allison Russell, review of her album The Returner...

The Construction of an Irrigation Canal Sparks Tensions...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy