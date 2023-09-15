Primary School Students Injured in School Bus Accident in Santiago de Cuba

A group of primary school students experienced minor injuries on Wednesday morning when the school bus they were traveling in fell into a hole on a rural road in poor condition. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on a route from San Luis to the rural town of El Paraná in the municipality of Palma Soriano, as reported by Jessy Borrell Gámez on social media.

The bus, carrying students from Juan Edgardo Castro primary school, fell into a large hole in the middle of the road. Some of the injured students were admitted to the Pediatric Hospital in the city for treatment. Fortunately, the injuries reported are not significant, according to sources.

Images shared on Facebook by Borrell Gámez depict the dire state of the rural road where the accident occurred. The hole is so huge that the bus appears to be almost swallowed by it.

This is not the first incident of this nature in recent months. In March, six people were injured when a Kamaz brand vehicle belonging to the School Transportation Company overturned in Baracoa municipality, Guantánamo province. The vehicle was transporting students from several schools at the time of the accident.

It is worth noting that traffic accidents have been a recurring issue in Cuba. Between June and August alone, over a thousand traffic accidents occurred, resulting in 72 deaths and 543 injuries, as reported by the Specialized Traffic Organ of the National Revolutionary Police.

Efforts should be made to improve road conditions and ensure the safety of students and all road users in Cuba to prevent such accidents in the future.