They queued up at night in London in front of bookstores to grab these 800 grams of burning revelations about the royal family. And it seems that a copy of «The Spare» is already on King Charles III’s bedside table next to a vial of Valium. More than the release of a book, it is a watershed, net of the literary tone with which the former Prince Harry – indeed, the brilliant pen of JRMoehringer, has recounted his life as a “spare son”. Not since the burning autobiography of Diana written by Andrew Morton have bivouacs in front of bookshops been formed in England. And, above all, that the Royal family did not tremble in front of an object to leaf through. Already today «The Spare» is sold out in the main London bookshops. But also first on Amazon. In short, it is already a best seller. Difficult to find a single page of the memoir that does not disturb the plaster impeccability of the monarchy. Even more difficult that the spouses “Sussex” will be invited to the coronation ceremony of King Charles III scheduled for May 6 next. Bookshop chains such as Waterstone explain that it is one of the titles with the highest presale orders of the last decade. And not just in the kingdom. 410 pages long, in the English version and more than 500 in the Italian one, the book has been translated into 16 languages. Buckingham Palace has so far made no comment. The Guardian wrote that the resentment of being the second born runs through the book. And it is somewhat true.

From Meghan’s racy photos to money denied by her father Carlo: Harry’s book “The Spare” is out Emanuela Minucci January 10, 2023



«An heir and an escort»

At the beginning of the book there is the phrase that King Charles would have said to his wife Diana on the day of Harry’s birth: «Wonderful! You gave me an heir and an escort (spare, ed), my job is done».

The relationship with William

A series of events would emerge from the volume that would slowly deteriorate the relationship between the two princes such as the story of a physical assault by William against Harry. In the book, Harry recounts that the two were in Nottingham Cottage, his home in London, in 2019, when the older brother began to badmouth Markle by repeating some of the offensive formulas that were then often used by right-wing tabloids to refer to her. . Harry answered and during the argument between the two William grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the ground. Harry writes that he fell on a dog bowl and caused several cuts to his back. After this episode, William returned to his brother apologizing and saying he was sorry. Then there is the episode of Harry’s photo published in the Sun in 2005 dressed as a Nazi with a swastika, which embarrassed the entire Royal Family. It was a masquerade party with a “natives and settlers” theme. Harry in the book says that it was William and his future wife Kate Middleton who recommended that costume to him and that they both laughed at him when he came home dressed like that.

Doubts about the real father

One of the most striking parts of the book, and one that has already been picked up on social media since the day of the book’s release, concerns the doubts surrounding Harry’s real father. It is the prince himself who explains that James Lifford Hewitt, a former cavalry officer in the British army, considered one of Diana’s lovers, cannot be her father because the relationship with Diana began after her birth.

However, one of the most striking phrases in the book is the one reported, as a joke, by his father Carlo on this very topic when he reproaches his son by telling him that it was not his. Revelations like this, however, are numerous, something that certainly will not have pleased the members of the English royal family.

Meghan-Kate, we hated each other so much

If William would be “devastated” by what Harry revealed, his sister-in-law Kate would feel “outraged and hurt” by the revelations that concern her directly. The problem, unsolved, is always the same, the one already known about the misunderstandings that on the eve of the Sussex wedding concerned little Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress. Made remotely, only on the basis of the girls’ measurements, by designer Clare Waight Keller, the bridesmaids’ dresses could not be perfect, so in London they already considered having to make small changes. Charlotte’s dress was too large and Kate pointed this out to her future sister-in-law who, according to her message history, replied the next day. “Charlotte’s dress is too big, too long, and too loose. The little girl cried when she tried it at home », Kate’s text message. “Okay. I told you the tailor’s available from 8 this morning. Here, in Kensington Palace. Can you take Charlotte to have her dress adjusted like the other mothers are doing?’ Kate didn’t find the solution ideal: «No. All the clothes need to be redone.’ however, the wedding was only four days away and it was not possible to do it from scratch. “I don’t know what else to say. If the dress doesn’t fit then please take Charlotte to Ajay (the tailor). You’ve been waiting all day.’ And, eventually, they did. In Spare, however, Harry doesn’t just tell the background of his wedding, but goes further. Once back home he found Meghan in tears about what happened between the two; Kate later apologized, sending Meghan flowers and a message from her. To fuel the frost between the two many other small things, such as the time Meghan asked Kate to lend her lipgloss. It was 2018, on the occasion of a date for the Royal Foundation Forum. According to Spare, Meghan put some on her finger before smoothing it over her lips and Kate looked horrified at this.