PRM Rejects Pre-Candidacy Application for Deputy Amid Drug Trafficking Accusations

Title: Modern Revolutionary Party Rejects Pre-Candidacy Application for Deputy Amid Accusations of Drug Trafficking Money Laundering

The Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM) has announced that it rejected the application for registration of pre-candidacy for deputy by Rosa Amalia Pilarte López from Circumscription 1 of La Vega province. The decision was made due to accusations made by the Public Mystery regarding her alleged involvement in laundering assets from drug trafficking.

Pilarte currently serves as a deputy for constituency 1 of the La Vega province under the PRM. The National Commission of Internal Elections (CNEI) of the PRM made the decision through a resolution, as stated in an institutional press release.

According to the press release, on August 1, the CNEI became aware of a request filed by Pedro Inocencio Amador Espinosa, a deputy attorney representing the Attorney General of the Republic. The request was addressed to magistrate Napoleón Ricardo Estevez Lavandier, the special investigation judge of the Supreme Court of Justice. Espinosa’s request accused Pilarte of money laundering related to drug trafficking and included a trial request and a request to impose a measure of coercion against her.

Importantly, the PRM acknowledges that Pilarte has not yet been sentenced and retains her right to due process to prove her innocence. However, the PRM made the decision to reject her pre-candidacy, emphasizing the importance of selecting candidates who reflect the organization’s values and principles.

“Our organization seeks to bring individuals without ongoing criminal processes or infractions related to crime onto the ballot for positions of public office. Candidates should embody the values and principles upheld by the PRM,” states the resolution issued by the CNEI.

The resolution further orders the executive director of the CNEI, Deligne Ascención, to notify and return Pilarte’s application file for the registration of her pre-candidacy as a deputy.

The resolution takes immediate effect and imposes immediate application. The PRM stands firm in its commitment to upholding its values and principles in the selection of candidates for public office.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

