She bought a house for a euro in Sicily and is selling it for 4 million euros Info

A woman from Chicago bought a house in Sicily for one euro, and can sell it for as much as 3,800,000 euros!

Source: Instagram/meredith_tabbone

A woman from Chicago named Meredith Tabone she bought a house in Sicily, Italy for one euro, and she can sell it for almost four million euros! It is an old house built in Arabic style.

Meredith Tabone made an offer of 4,400 pounds and after a few months she received an answer that she was a successful customer. The house had no electricity and water, and the sales contract obliged the Tabones to renovate the building without changing the exterior appearance.

“The house was in very poor condition, but in many ways it was everything I expected and more. She had so much charm! There are so many interesting architectural details, I could really see the history written on the walls… But it needed renovation. When my friends forwarded the article to me, I realized that Sambuka is the town where my family is from, my great-grandfather immigrated to the United States from there. I’ve always wanted to visit Sicily, but there was never a good enough opportunity.

When we first saw the house, it was 750 square meters, had no electricity, water, windows and was covered with asbestos. Although we originally only wanted a small vacation house, we turned it into a dream home. It is very large and complex. It has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, kitchen, living room and dining room. We installed a terrace on the first and second floors, a spa and a wine cellar, as well as a fireplace and a pizza oven“, Tabone said.

The old roof was covered with asbestos. Tabone set aside 750 euros for its removal.

Meredith Tabone also bought the first next-door house in the neighborhood for £250,000, and invested a further 46 months and £210,000 to join both households and build a 3,000 square meter cottage. She also bought two other guest houses in the same village for £28,000 and a £58,000 derelict building which she is converting into a gallery and cafe. Her investment of £230,000 in the €1 house is estimated to be worth £3,400,000 when all the work is done.. He expects the works to be completed by the end of 2023.

