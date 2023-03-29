Home World Procurement, here is the code of discord: “A step back fifty years”
World

Procurement, here is the code of discord: “A step back fifty years”

by admin
Procurement, here is the code of discord: “A step back fifty years”

ROMA – The Minister of Infrastructure Matthew Salvini he exults: “The new Procurement Code is a revolution: it streamlines, accelerates, simplifies. A revolutionary tool in the hands of entrepreneurs and mayors”. But the text, definitive since yesterday after the last passage in the Council of Ministers, is already on the grill. The artisans protest Cna: “It excludes us”. CGIL and UIL confirm the protest in the streets on April 1st, without the CISL: “The tower…

See also  China’s economy is likely to have a hard landing in the Zhongnan Sea to "maintain stability" (Picture) Central Economic Work Conference | Xi Jinping | 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | Financial Observation |

You may also like

Russian soldiers complained to Putin Info

Russia tests Moskit anti-ship missiles in the Sea...

Myanmar military disbands Aung San Suu Kyi’s National...

Israel, protests subside but the crisis for Netanyahu...

the first, brilliant winter sports season comes to...

ECB, car accident for Lagarde: «Slightly injured, she...

mica berić on referees on partisan barcelona |...

Usa Japan, what the agreement on minerals for...

Night of fear in Molise, earthquake of magnitude...

Mexico, massacre of migrants: a video nails the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy