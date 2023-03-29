ROMA – The Minister of Infrastructure Matthew Salvini he exults: “The new Procurement Code is a revolution: it streamlines, accelerates, simplifies. A revolutionary tool in the hands of entrepreneurs and mayors”. But the text, definitive since yesterday after the last passage in the Council of Ministers, is already on the grill. The artisans protest Cna: “It excludes us”. CGIL and UIL confirm the protest in the streets on April 1st, without the CISL: “The tower…