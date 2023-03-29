Status: 03/26/2023 3:09 p.m

TSV 1860 Munich lost the home game against Borussia Dortmund II 1:4. The game was decided after just 17 minutes. Coach Jacobacci defends himself against criticism of his team: “1860 did a lot for the game.”

At TSV 1860, the last hopes of promotion should now be history. Against the relegation candidate Borussia Dortmund II, the Munich team seemed completely overwhelmed at times and clearly lost 4-1. Ole Pohlmann (5th, 15th) gave the guests an early lead. Bjarne Pudel (17′) and Abdoulaye Kamara built on this before Raphael Holzhauser scored from the penalty spot (85′). 1860 are now ninth in the table, twelve points away from a promotion spot.

It was a nightmare start that the Munich lions got off to. Less than 20 minutes were played when they were 3-0 down in front of their home crowd. And that’s more than worth seeing: It seemed as if the Dortmund players had launched an internal competition for the goal of the month.

Pohlmann double pack buried last promotion dreams

In the fifth minute, Ole Pohlmann volleyed the ball from 20 meters in the direction of the 1860 goal, where it hit the bar. Ten minutes later it was Pohlmann again, who prepared a free kick and shot it into the right corner of the cross from a similar position (15′).

The hosts had not yet recovered from the shock when Bjarne Pudel turned the ball into the goal after a corner (17′). 3-0 after 17 minutes. At this point at the latest, all hopes of promotion for Munich were buried.

First sign of life after 24 minutes

Until then, Maurizio Jacobacci’s team had only been physically on the pitch. No duel behavior, no fight, no rearing up. It was not until the 24th minute that the 15,000 spectators in the Grünwalder Stadium saw the first sign of life from their team: Stefan Lex, however, missed the chance to make it 1:3 after a nice combination. So it went into the dressing room accompanied by whistles with a 0:3.

No bucking in the second half

Many waited for a reaction in the second round. But this did not come. Although TSV 1860 didn’t allow any more great chances, they didn’t necessarily come in front of the goal themselves – and finally had to accept the 0:4 through Abdoulaye Kamara (79th). Keeper Marco Hiller didn’t look good with the goal.

Shortly before the final whistle, Munich were awarded a penalty, which Raphael Holzhauser converted to make it 1:4 (85th). Niklas Dams fouled Albion Vrenezi. With the victory, BVB overtook SpVgg Bayreuth, which is once again in a relegation zone.

Jacobacci defends himself against criticism of his team

The lions stood together in a circle on the field for a long time after the final whistle. In the middle, Jacobacci talked energetically to his players. Only then did they head down in front of the local fans. In an interview with Magenta Sport, Jacobacci defended himself against criticism of his team’s performance: “Dortmund played efficiently in the first 15 minutes – three shots, three goals. It’s not because the team wasn’t in the game. But after the first 15 minutes did a lot for the game in 1860. We played almost 75 minutes on goal.”

Right-back Yannick Deichmann was much more critical: “We didn’t take enough steps from minute one. What we did in the first 20 minutes – I have no idea. No words.”

Source: BR24 03/26/2023 – 6:30 p.m