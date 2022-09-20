Qin Guowen announced the closing of the Games and the next Provincial Games will be held in Yiyang

At the closing ceremony, the participating delegations displayed the slogan “Yueyang, thank you” to praise the host.Photo by reporter Xu Dianbo

Hunan Daily, September 18 (all media reporters Chen Puzhuang Liu Yongtao Cai Jinyi Xu Dianbo Zhang Xuan) After more than a month of fierce competition, the 14th Hunan Provincial Games closed tonight at the Yueyang Sports Center Gymnasium. Vice Governor Qin Guowen attended the closing ceremony and announced the closing of the Games. Ji Xinquan, Deputy Secretary-General of the Provincial Government, presided over the closing ceremony.

The current Provincial Games is hosted by the Provincial People’s Government and jointly undertaken by the Provincial Sports Bureau and the Yueyang Municipal People’s Government. 9,875 athletes signed up for the competition, with a total of more than 21,000 participants.

The current Provincial Games opened on September 8. The Games consist of two groups: youth group and adult group. Among them, the youth group has 28 major items and 650 minor items; the adult group has 11 major items and 84 minor items. Compared with the previous session, the youth group has added three major items such as archery, hip-hop, and rhythmic gymnastics, as well as three-person basketball in basketball, and the number of items exceeds the previous session.

The youth group produced a total of 1,440 gold medals (including 596 award gold medals and 844 competition gold medals), breaking 2 provincial records and 7 provincial youth records; the adult group produced a total of 84 gold medals.

The Changsha, Yueyang and Hengyang delegations won the top three medals in the youth group competition, and the Changsha, Shaoyang and Yueyang delegations won the top three medals in the senior group competition.

At the closing ceremony, Cao Puhua, Secretary of the Yueyang Municipal Party Committee, handed the flag of the Provincial Games to Xiong Ni, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Sports Bureau. The 15th Provincial Games will be held in Yiyang City in 2026.