Since the game developer Activision released “Call of Duty: Warzone” in 2019, it has been very popular with players. Activision’s studios including Beenox, Solid State Studios, Digital Legends Entertainment, and Demonware jointly developed the expansion of “Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile” to connect to mobile devices. The development team also targets mobile platforms, including user interface, gameplay, etc. Remastered in all aspects, will be released on iOS and Android in 2023, and is currently open for free early registration on Google Play.

It’s a massive game for mobile devices that allows 120 live players to battle on the Verdansk map. The trailer mentions many locations from Warzone’s original Verdansk map, but there are also quite a few updates, with the development team announcing that the game will feature Loadout 2.0 and allow Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 to be shared across progress.

The R&D team stated that “Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile” only supports iOS and Android users, avoiding the imbalance caused by cross-platform play between mobile phones and home consoles, hoping to create a level playing field, and at the same time ensuring that players think that the The time in the Call of Duty series is worth it, so there will be support for cross-platform progress sharing, allowing War Pass progress to be shared with each other.

