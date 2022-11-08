Flat phone batteries are quite annoying, especially when we need cell phones while away from home. It can seem like you’re charging your phone for hours only to have it run out of power halfway through. But, why is the battery on your phone draining so quickly? You might be surprised to learn that several factors can drain your battery without your knowledge, but by gaining control of them, you can prolong the life of your battery.

High Display Brightness

We’ll start with the screen brightness, one of the major reasons for draining a phone battery quickly.

When you’re outside, turning your light all the way up could seem understandable, but this comes with a cost to your battery.

Additionally, using light mode while your phone is on maximum brightness significantly depletes the battery. Keep your screen brightness as low as possible to preserve that additional bit of battery life.

You can change the brightness settings on your phone to enable it to adapt to changes in ambient light. This will enable it to become darker in low-light conditions and brighter in high-light conditions. You must first navigate to the Display or Display & Brightness section of your phone’s settings (depending on whether you’re using an Android or iOS phone) in order to accomplish this.

Here, you may alter the brightness of your phone, which can help you conserve battery life over time.

A dull screen, however, isn’t always practical, particularly if you have poor vision. What other options do you have besides dimming your screen’s brightness?

Another option is to put both the overall phone display and the screens of your regularly used apps in dark mode. The default white menu and app backgrounds on your phone will now be darkened. How much battery this may save without sacrificing brightness will surprise you.

Running Background Apps

Apps running in the background effectively continue to work even when you aren’t using them. Apps like calendar, health, antivirus, and VPN software keep an eye on or manage specific features of your phone without letting you intervene, which drains off the battery quickly.

Furthermore, a lot of these programs definitely don’t need to be running in the background. So, how do you stop background programs from running?

Select Device Care (Android) or Battery from your Settings (iPhone). The battery optimization option should then appear; if selected, it will shut down any superfluous background apps. It’s worth thinking about because you might wind up saving a significant amount of battery life.

Picture-in-Picture mode

You may be familiar with picture-in-picture mode if you use Twitch, YouTube Premium, or another app like it on your phone. This entails watching any video or stream while using other apps in a condensed viewing area on your screen. While convenient, using numerous apps at once like this will drain your phone’s battery.

Go to your phone’s settings and select the Apps section on an Android device or Picture in Picture on an iPhone under the General section to turn off picture-in-picture mode for specific apps.

Then select the program you want to use from the list that appears. You may now access the app’s permissions and general settings. Here, you may choose the Picture in Picture option (if it pertains to the program) and toggle between activating and deactivating it.

Staying Connected

Keeping your Wi-Fi or data on all the time so you can stay connected day and night may seem like a no-brainer. However, doing this will dramatically deplete the battery in your phone as you constantly receive notifications, background updates, and more.

It’s best to turn off your Wi-Fi when you’re sleeping. Naturally, you could just put your phone into Airplane Mode. However, if you’re concerned that you’ll miss an important call, you may disable your Wi-Fi and data in your phone’s drop-down menu so that you can still take calls. Remember that putting your phone in Do Not Disturb mode does not disconnect you from Wi-Fi or data.

Sometimes, the battery itself determines how long your phone’s battery lasts rather than an app or setting. Like everything else, phones age, and as time passes, your battery won’t be as strong as it once was.

Most modern phones have a built-in feature for determining battery health so it’s easier than ever for you to know when’s the right time to replace it.

Location Tracking App

Numerous applications like retail applications, Deliveroo, Google Maps, Tinder, etc. are available that can locate you. And although you might believe that these apps only track your location when you use them directly, this isn’t necessarily the case. This ongoing location tracking consumes energy and can shorten the battery life of your phone.

How may this be prevented?

Turning off your phone’s location entirely is the simplest technique to disable location tracking. This can be done in the dropdown menu on your phone. To view your complete location settings, as seen below, you may also hold down the location symbol in the dropdown list on your phone.

Conclusion

The aforementioned tips can help you maximize your phone’s battery and prevent it from depleting so quickly. It’s always annoying when your phone dies abruptly. You never know, maybe you won’t even need to bring that portable charger with you anymore!

