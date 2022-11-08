About a hundred young people protested on Monday evening in Milan in front of Palazzo Marino, seat of the city council, against the “anti-rave” decree of the Meloni government. The garrison, accompanied by loud music, and opened with the banner “Mr. President, will this square be illegal?”, Were attended by representatives of the Young Democrats, the Italian Radicals, the Enzo Tortora Radicali Milano Association, the Youth Union of the Left, of the Young Green Europeanists and of + Europe, to ask for the withdrawal of the decree law. At the cry “Meloni contaci”, one by one the boys raised a sign with a number up to 51. Gathering more than 50 participants “with this measure this square could be considered illegal” explain the demonstrators.

“We ask to withdraw this decree which is unconstitutional and strongly ideological – declares Federica Valcauda dei Radicali -. It is a tool that ghettoizes young people, we want parliamentarians to take a strong position against this decree ”. Among the signs displayed, one reads: “Repression is the last refuge of incapable governments.”

“We have come from a year of great student demonstrations and a decree like this risks not only hitting the raves but all those voices that take to the streets to express dissent – says Giuseppe Pietro Pepe, citizen coordinator of young democrats – reading the decree is especially worrying the arbitrariness with which one can judge what may or may not be harmful to the public ».

“Let’s go back to the streets as on the day of the inauguration of this government, when they told us that we had moved too soon – explains Antonio Pandolfi, of the Sentinelli of Milan – as we can see instead the first acts of the government are not concerned with the problems of the Italians but with far from it: the rave is a fake emergency. They have approved a confused norm that can represent a risk for all those forms of protest and occupations which, if peaceful, should not be hindered ».