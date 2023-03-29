Also this year the appointment with the Egg hunt! An event created by Living Vasto Marina Consortium dedicated to the little ones, in a nice and engaging Easter egg hunt. With the patronage of the Municipality of Vasto, the collaboration of DJ Giovanni Annese and Loredana Eventi, with the sponsorship of Frentauto and Mon Bebè. The eggs will be kindly prepared by La Dolce Vita and Pannamore.

Reservations to participate in the hunt will be taken on the same day, from 3.00pm to 3.30pm, at the entrance to Suriani Park in Vasto Marina. In addition to looking for eggs, there will be many other activities for the little ones, to give them an afternoon of joy and fun