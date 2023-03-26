Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Russia reaffirms its willingness to resolve the crisis through peaceful talks

China News Agency, Beijing, March 25th. Comprehensive news: According to Russian media reports on the 24th, Russian Security Council Vice Chairman Medvedev pointed out in an interview with Russian media that Russia is willing to resolve the Ukrainian crisis peacefully through negotiations, but “the other side of the ocean” does not Uzbekistan is allowed to do so. According to US media reports, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on the 24th that Canada and the United States will continue to stand united in support of Ukraine.

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 24th, the vice chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev said in an interview with the Russian mainstream media including the Satellite News Agency that Russia is willing to resolve the Ukrainian crisis peacefully through negotiations, but the “other side of the ocean” does not allow the Ukrainian side to do so. Do.

He said that “the other side of the ocean” has only one purpose, which is to deal the biggest blow to the Russian Federation.

US, Canada support Ukraine

According to a CNN report, on the 24th local time, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau and US President Joe Biden said in speeches to the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa that Ukraine can rely on the United States and Canada as partners.

Trudeau said Canada, like the United States, provides “significant military support” to Ukraine and that the Canadian Armed Forces has been training Ukrainian soldiers since 2015. He said Canada will continue to firmly support Ukraine at all costs.

Biden spoke after Trudeau and responded positively to Trudeau’s remarks that the United States and Canada support Ukraine.

Nordic countries plan to create joint air defense system

According to Reuters, air force commanders from Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark said on the 24th that they had signed a letter of intent aimed at establishing a unified Nordic air defense system to deal with the rising threat from Russia.

According to a statement by the armed forces of the four countries, the aim is to be able to conduct joint operations based on NATO’s known ways of fighting.

Russia and Ukraine continue to exchange fire

According to CNN, the Ukrainian military stated in a battle update on the evening of the 24th that Ukraine had repelled 38 Russian attacks in the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian side said Russian forces were still putting pressure on the eastern city of Bakhmut, but it remained under Ukrainian control.

According to the British “Guardian” report, the British Ministry of Defense stated that Russia’s offensive against Bakhmut has “basically stagnated”, which may be the result of the extreme exhaustion of the Russian army. But the Ukrainian army also suffered heavy losses in the defensive battle.

According to the TASS news agency, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Konashenkov said on the 24th that in the past day, the Russian army wiped out more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers, two pickup trucks, and a D-30 howitzers and a Polish-made self-propelled howitzer.

According to Reuters, the Russian Ministry of Defense also stated on the 24th that the Russian army destroyed a Ukrainian drone hangar in the Odessa region.