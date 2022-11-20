China News Agency, Beijing, November 18th. Comprehensive news: Polish government spokesman Miller said on the 17th that evidence shows that the explosion on the country’s eastern border was caused by missiles launched by the Ukrainian air defense system. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on the 17th that the agreement on the export of agricultural products at the Black Sea port will be automatically extended for 120 days.

Poland says border explosion was caused by Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile

According to Poland’s The First News news network, Polish government spokesman Miller said on the 17th that evidence shows that the explosion on the country’s eastern border was caused by a missile launched by the Ukrainian air defense system. But Miller stressed that there was no indication that Poland was directly threatened.

Polish President Duda said during his inspection of the explosion site on the 17th that the Polish side can show the Ukrainian side the investigation process, but if the Ukrainian side wants to participate in the investigation process and obtain relevant documents and information, it needs to abide by relevant international laws and international agreements.

According to Sky News, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba had a phone call with Polish Foreign Minister Raou on the 17th. Kuleba announced the news on social media and said that Ukraine and Poland will conduct open and constructive cooperation. Kuleba also said that Ukrainian experts had arrived in Poland and hoped that they could cooperate with Polish law enforcement agencies to quickly enter the site of the missile crash.

According to a report from The First News in Poland, later on the 17th, Kumoh, State Secretary of the Polish Presidential Office and Director of the International Policy Bureau, said that the Ukrainian side will be allowed to enter the explosion site, “but this is different from being allowed to participate in the investigation, which requires a separate investigation.” program of”. Kumokh said the bombing did not cause tension between Warsaw and Kyiv.

The agreement on the export of agricultural products to Black Sea ports has been extended by 120 days

According to TASS news agency, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an announcement on the 17th that the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports will be automatically extended for 120 days. The deal, which expires on Nov. 19, provides for an automatic 120-day extension if neither party objects. The Russian Foreign Ministry stated that since no relevant objections were received, the agreement was automatically extended.

According to the United Nations News Network, UN Secretary-General Guterres issued a statement on the 17th, saying that he welcomes the agreement of all parties to continue the implementation of the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports, which will promote the safe export of grain, food and chemical fertilizers produced in Ukraine by sea.

Guterres expressed his full support for the Joint Coordination Center comprising representatives of Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations to keep the vital supply route running smoothly. The UN will also fully commit to removing remaining obstacles to Russian exports of grain and fertilizers.

According to the TASS news agency, Ukrainian President Zelensky stated on the 17th that since the agreement on the export of agricultural products at the Black Sea port was reached, Ukraine has exported 11 million tons of grain through the Black Sea port.

Ukraine seeks U.S. supply of Patriot air defense system

According to a report by the Russian News Agency today, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba posted on social media on the 17th to thank the United States for its important defense assistance and emphasized the need to speed up the delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine. He said that the NASAMS air defense system has shown its effectiveness, and he believes that it is time to receive the “Patriot” air defense system.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken said on social media on the 17th that he had a conversation with Kuleba that day, and the U.S. side will continue to provide defense support for Uzbekistan. But Blinken did not mention the Patriot air defense system. (Finish)



