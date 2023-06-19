Flood in Emilia Romagna, there is already a dispute over funds. Controversy over Deputy Minister Bignami (FdI) against Bonaccini and Schlein: “They ask for money on trust, would you trust them?”

The funds have not yet been released and already in Emilia Romagna, hit by the recent flood, and there is already a dispute between the Meloni government and the Pd. The spark was triggered by the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Galeazzo Bignami. «To date – he explains on Facebook – the Region has not yet sent the Government, although requested, any list of interventions to be carried out. He asked for 2.3 billion immediately, on trust.

Would you trust Schlein and co.? Ps: the care of the affected area was their responsibility ». A post that sounds provocative and on which there has been no lack of replies.

Bignami and the reply tweets from the Democratic Party

«The useless controversy of Deputy Minister Bignami regarding the quantification of the damages suffered by Emilia-Romagna is truly incomprehensible and out of place», commented the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Regional Council, Davide Baruffi, who continues: «Bignami knows, or should know, that the punctual reconnaissance of the damage is activated by the emergency commissioner as set out by the order of the head of the civil protection department of last May 8, in the following 90 days. Last Thursday at the Table with the Government, President Bonaccini has already produced an initial estimate, the result of the intense work carried out by mayors and presidents of the Province, the regional civil protection agency and reclamation consortia, business associations and professionals. An extremely important job that has already allowed us to present on the one hand the total amount of the damages suffered». Baruffi is not the only one to complain about the deputy minister’s words. Deputy Deputy Alessandro Zan tweeted: «Deputy Minister Bignami – the one with the hobby of dressing up as a Nazi – today arrogantly admitted that the government has not yet allocated aid for Emilia-Romagna because it is administered by the Democratic Party. A shameful offense and violence to territories and citizens already in difficulty ». “One who would do well to start working, rather than being on social media,” tweeted Senator Antonio Misiani, economic manager of the Democratic Party.

In front of the replies of the Democrats, the deputy minister insists. He replies, again on Facebook: «The hysterical reaction that the Democratic Party has had towards me proves that I am right. Their contempt, ever since I was a district councilor, is for me the best proof that I am right. At this point, however, I expect them to respond on the merits. Why don’t they give the documents to be able to release the support to those who are entitled to it? Why do they keep lying?” The controversy doesn’t seem to end there.

Read also:





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

