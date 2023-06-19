What will Salvo Sottile do after saying goodbye to I Fatti Vostri

Salvo Sottile says goodbye to Your Facts. In his place, Tiberio Timperi will host the next edition of the Rai2 program.

These are particularly exciting days for television schedules. After the farewell of Fabio Fazio and Lucia Annunziata at Rai and Myrta Merlino on La7, other interesting news has arrived. Tiberius Timperiin fact, has announced that he will leave the UnoMattina In Famiglia program to land on the show Your facts. What will be the professional fate of Except Slimcurrent host of the show Rai2? Here comes the background of TvBlog.

Salvo Sottile in prime time on Rai3: the background

Salvo Sottile, therefore, will leave the transmission I Fatti Vostri. The journalist had joined the cast of the program in 2020, dealing with a current affairs column. From 2021, on the other hand, he had taken over the management in place of Giancarlo Magalli. But what will be the next stage of his professional career? Apparently, Salvo Sottile will return to his first love: journalism. According to TvBlog reports, on the horizon for him there would be a prime time program on Rai3, which deals with investigations, then commented with guests in the studio:

It will be an exquisitely journalistic broadcast whose airing is scheduled for next year. A live studio program which will host, episode after episode, a series of journalistic investigations of various kinds, the topics of which would then be treated and examined live from the studio with guests.

Tiberio Timperi will conduct your business

Meanwhile, Tiberio Timperi has announced that he will host the next edition of I Fatti Vostri. His words, spoken at the end of the last episode of UnoMattina in famiglia, were:

Giancarlo Magalli controversial with Guardì: “He never mentions me, perhaps not to displease Sottile”

This edition of UnoMattina with the family ends here. For me in particular it is the last one. After 26 years it has become a sort of second home. Thank you for always welcoming us. I thank the friends of this team who I will meet again in the next adventure of Your Facts. I thank those who gave me the opportunity to be here and to touch other strings of this magnificent guitar that is Rai. We will try to play the right music.