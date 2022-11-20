On the eve of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit, Xi Jinping held bilateral talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. According to experts, the atmosphere is quite strange.

Both Xi Jinping and Fumio Kishida traveled from Bali, Indonesia to Bangkok, Thailand on the 17th to attend the APEC leaders’ summit. The meeting between the two began around 7 o’clock local time that night and lasted 36 minutes. The two first shook hands in front of the camera and smiled. Like the recent study meeting, the two sides did not issue a joint statement after the meeting.

This is the first face-to-face meeting between Chinese and Japanese leaders since former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited Beijing in December 2019.

According to Japanese media reports, after the meeting, Kishida Fumio said at a press conference that the two sides had frank and in-depth discussions on the general direction, issues and unresolved outstanding cases of Japan-China relations. On the issue of security, Kishida expressed serious concern about the situation in the East China Sea including the Senkaku Islands (called the Diaoyu Islands in China) and China‘s military activities such as missile launches, and re-emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He also stated that both sides Consensus was reached on enhanced communication in the security area.

Kishida also said that the two sides agreed to have close communication at all levels, and will coordinate in the future regarding China‘s invitation to Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng to visit China.

According to an official CCP report, Xi Jinping emphasized that the two sides should “treat each other with sincerity and mutual trust” and abide by the principles of the “four political documents between China and Japan.”

Xi Jinping also said that “major issues of principle” such as history and Taiwan involve the “political foundation and basic trust” of the relationship between the two countries, and must be “honored and properly handled.” “China does not interfere in other countries’ internal affairs, nor does it accept anyone interfering in China‘s internal affairs under any pretext.”

Xi Jinping advocated that the economies of the two countries are highly interdependent, and it is necessary to strengthen dialogue and cooperation in the digital economy, green development, finance, medical care and elderly care, and maintain the stability and smoothness of the industrial and supply chains, so as to achieve a higher level of complementary advantages and mutual benefit and win-win results.

General Yu Zongji, former dean of the Political and Warfare College of the National Defense University in Taiwan, said that Xi Jinping has held bilateral talks with nearly ten heads of state since the G20 summit. He obviously wants to use major power diplomacy to widely spread the concept that Taiwan is a part of China. He said to Voice of Hope: “But I also see that almost no country follows China in singing the so-called one-China principle, and everyone emphasizes the one-China policy, so I want to say that Xi Jinping talks to Japan. In the process, I feel that he has not achieved his goal.”

General Yu Zongji pointed out that Japan emphasizes national security, while the CCP emphasizes economic interests. When the two conflict, national security will definitely override economic interests.

Guo Yuren, executive director of the National Policy Research Institute of Taiwan, said that after Fumio Kishida came to power, he would emphasize the importance of peace across the Taiwan Strait on almost every international occasion. Cold atmosphere. “But I didn’t expect the atmosphere to be very strangely friendly. No matter how active Japan is, it is impossible to create such a friendly summit atmosphere, so this must be China‘s willingness to do this.”

So why did Xi Jinping show such a friendly attitude? Guo Yuren’s analysis, first, before the end of the two sessions of the CCP in March next year, the CCP government’s personnel affairs have not yet been fully determined, so Xi Jinping does not want to cause trouble recently; The summit, this is a very typical example of the CCP’s peace and war; third, it relaxes the vigilance of democratic countries by restarting communication channels. “So, I don’t think that because of these summits, China‘s (CCP’s) international behavior, including its surrounding areas, including the unilateral behavior of changing the status quo in the East China Sea, Taiwan Strait, and South China Sea, will be suspended. Before the China-Japan summit, this In the past few days, the Chinese (CCP) coast guard’s provocation in the East China Sea has become more serious, and the harassment of military aircraft and ships around the Taiwan Strait has not eased.”

Yu Zongji said that the Sino-Japanese summit was quite like a chicken talking to a duck, and the two sides obviously had no intersection. The CCP keeps emphasizing not to interfere in internal affairs because it is worried that Japan will revise three important national security documents at the end of the year, the “National Security Guarantee”, “Strategic Defense Plan Outline” and “Medium-Term Defense Force Preparation Plan”, just like the US “Taiwan Policy Act”. Tilting towards Taiwan, thus increasing pressure on the Kishida government. “I believe that the Kishida government is also considering that this issue is not just a unilateral issue of Japan. Of course, he must also take into account the US government’s position and principles on the Taiwan Strait issue. China‘s influence is comparable to the US’s influence on Japan. In terms of strength, it’s like seeing a big witch.”

Guo Yuren said that in fact, these three documents have already been written, and there is a large discussion about “something happening in Taiwan”. “Because there is no chance for Japan to stay out of the Taiwan Strait or Taiwan. So now we see the US-Japan “Sharp Sword” exercise on Yonaguni Island, which is only more than 100 kilometers away from Taiwan. In other words, the head of state The summit is the summit of the heads of state, but in fact, as mentioned just now, China’s actions against Taiwan have not slowed down, but have gone further. Of course, Japan also sees the current situation clearly. Anyway, you have been pushing it, so in terms of military situation, He is still preparing for what Japan should be preparing for.”

Editor in charge: Lin Li

