project in the works, but still far from launch

We haven’t heard any rumors about a new Banjo-Kazooie for a long time now, although in a recent interview with Windows Central, speaking about future Xbox games, Phil Spencer stated “Banjo fans, I hear you“, implying that something is perhaps moving.

And today the hope of fans of the legendary Rare franchise is rekindled thanks to the insider’s statement NateDrakealready the author of apt revelations such as the new Arkane game at the TGA (Marvel’s Blade); the insider revealed on the ResetEra forum that there is actually a new Banjo in the works, but that is only in the initial stages because the project only had the OK from Xbox management starting from the beginning of this year.

The revelation stops here: we don’t know if it’s in development at Rare or at an external studio, and in any case, if the rumor is confirmed, we probably won’t have news about it for a couple of years. We just have to keep our fingers crossed for the long-awaited Banjo-Threeie finally arrives on our consoles!

