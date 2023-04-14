The Chinese company “PowerChina” manufactures solar panels for the project of installation on the roofs of households in the Republic of Srpska, which Elektroprivreda RS started in August last year.

Elektroprivreda Republika Srpska (ERS) more than half a year ago announced a public call for participation in the project of installing solar panels on the roofs of households in the buyer-producer system (the so-called prosumer).

It is planned that the program of energy sustainability of households will include it in the first phase 50,000 householdsmore precisely 50,000 photovoltaic systems with an installed power of three to seven kilowatts.

So far, ERS has received 4,900 requests citizens to install solar panels on the roofs, which is why the director Luka Petrović he did not hide his dissatisfaction, and believes that the reason for this is the low price of electricity in Srpska.

Petrović told the Srna agency that the project “it has not yet been realized because consumers in Srpska have not felt the energy crisis from Europe and believe that they do not need to invest anything, because they have a favorable supply of electricity”.

Petrović said that they made it easier to receive the request and that at first it was only necessary bring a certificate of meter ownershipstating that he expects the first batch of 5,000 roofs to arrive at the beginning of June.

He pointed out that it is a profitable project for citizens, because They will not have to pay for electricity for 25 years, and after 10 years of repayment they will have 50 percent of the value solar power plants in their ownership.

“That 50 percent of the solar power plant that citizens will pay in 10 years, with a fixed installment, is less than the current average electricity bill. If the current bill is an average of 70 KM, citizens will pay 63 KM for 10 years, without paying for energy and network fees for 25 years and there is no reason why this should not be brought closer to citizens who will thus be energy independent”, explained Petrović.

A Chinese company makes solar panels for ERS

The solar panels for this project are manufactured by a large Chinese state-owned company “Powerhouse” (PowerChina) confirmed the Prime Minister of the RS Radovan Viskovic during this week’s visit to China.

Višković spoke with the company’s president, Wang Bin, in Beijing on Thursday.

The Government of RS announced that they discussed further improvement of projects in Republika Srpska, “with an emphasis on the project of making solar panels, about which this company previously agreed to cooperate with Elektroprivreda of the Republic of Srpska”.

Višković said that the project is extremely important for Republika Srpska production of solar panelsboth for households and the economy, and expressed the desire to speed up activities related to this project.

