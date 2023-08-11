PROMETEON The partnership with Parma Calcio has been confirmed also for the 2023/2024 season – Companies

Prometeon Tire Group has confirmed its role as main sponsor of Parma Calcio, one of the most titled Italian companies, which has had the Prometeon brand on its shirts since August last year.

Also for the 2023-24 season, therefore, Prometeon will be alongside the Crociati in the Italian Serie B championship, which will begin on the weekend of August 18-20, but will be preceded by a Coppa Italia match as early as Saturday August 12, when the training will face Bari away at the San Nicola stadium, in a match valid for the thirty-second finals.

Sabina Oriani, Chief Marketing Officer of Prometeon Tire Group: “﻿It has been a season of satisfactions, both for Parma Calcio and for the partnership that binds us. From a sporting point of view, the club came close to promotion to Serie A, which remains the goal.

As regards the activation of our projects, we have found a total collaboration that has allowed us to involve our employees first of all, but also our customers and representatives of the press in our sector in activities of great value. Football is a sport loved by millions of people and the visibility that this partnership gives us is strategic in Prometeon’s development path”.

Luca Martines, Corporate Managing Director of Parma Calcio: “We are truly honored to have Prometeon also for this 23/24 season, a company and a team with which we have established a solid collaboration from all points of view, both work and relational, which arise from a profound sharing of the values ​​of excellence and teamwork”.

Parma is one of the first Italian teams in terms of palmarès: in its history it has won three Italian Cups, one Italian Super Cup, one Cup Winners’ Cup, two UEFA Cups and one UEFA Super Cup. After Milan, Juventus and Inter, Parma Calcio is the fourth Italian club in the UEFA general rankings by number of wins.

This partnership therefore represents a further opportunity to strengthen the Prometeon brand, and not only because football is one of the most popular sports globally, but also because the values ​​that distinguish it are the same as those of Prometeon: teamwork, passion, search for the result.

During the last season, many initiatives were activated by Prometeon: Bimbi in campo, aimed at the children of employees, media trips with journalists from the press and television, events for employees, as well as experiences for customers.

Also organized in Parma at the beginning of the summer, with a focus on Parma Calcio and a dedicated programme, was the first international convention of the Supertruck network, which saw the arrival of dealers from nine European countries.

