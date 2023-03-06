Home World Protesters in Austria protest against NATO sending arms to Ukraine – Xinhua English.news.cn
Austrians protest against NATO arms shipments to Ukraine

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-03-07 00:55

On March 5, local time on the CCTV news client, demonstrations broke out in Vienna, the capital of Austria, against NATO countries sending weapons to Ukraine, calling for peace, and asking Austria to remain neutral. This is the appeal of this demonstration.

On the afternoon of the 5th, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Vienna’s landmark Hofburg, where the Austrian Parliament and the Presidential Palace are located. They held up slogans such as opposing NATO and the EU’s arms delivery, and shouted slogans, asking Austria to remain neutral.

Brigitte Fink, a citizen of Vienna: Austria is a neutral country. We hope to remain neutral. We don’t want to get involved in the war, but as members of the EU, we are forced to support the EU’s decision. If the EU decides to provide arms, we will, but we believe that supplying arms does not bring peace.

Headquarters reporter Yang Chun: For Austria, which has a solid foundation of neutrality, opposition to NATO and Austria’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict has a certain basis among the Austrian people. Recently, we have frequently traveled to Austria for business, and we have seen scenes of protests and demonstrations like this several times.

Brigitte Fink, a citizen of Vienna: We have had enough of the escalation of confrontation. I must ask, how many wars are the United States responsible for? All wars are caused by the United States, and wars mean more arms business for the United States.

(Original title: Austrian people demonstrate against NATO sending weapons to Ukraine)

