Protests continue in France after the killing of a 17-year-old by police. Assaulted a police station in the night

Accidents have occurred in many cities France for the killing of Nahel, a 17-year-old, two days ago in Nanterre by a policeman at a checkpoint. The first tensions were registered in Toulouse, in the south-west, and in Lille, in the north, with dumpster fires and the throwing of objects at the police. A jeep was set on fire in a district of Toulouse. Riots also in Lille, with a vehicle on fire, while a peaceful procession went through the streets of Nantes shouting “Justice for Nahel”. In Nanterre, where the young man was hit by the bullet of a policeman who had stopped him, several public and private buildings were damaged, a fire was set in a building and a bus ended up in flames not far away, in Grigny.

