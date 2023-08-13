Home » “Proud of the team. Here’s what I expect from the market”
World

“Proud of the team. Here’s what I expect from the market”

by admin
“Proud of the team. Here’s what I expect from the market”

by palermolive.it – ​​2 hours ago

The Palermo coach, Eugenio Corini, commented to the microphones of Mediaset on the defeat suffered by his team at the hands of Cagliari. Below is an excerpt of his statements. “Proud of the boys’ performance against a Serie A team – affirms the Palermo coach -, we never gave up. It hurts to score goals…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cagliari-Palermo, Corini: "Proud of the team. Here's what I expect from the transfer market" appeared 2 hours ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

