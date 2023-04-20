Home » “Prove you’re a real man”- Corriere TV
"Prove you're a real man"- Corriere TV

"Prove you're a real man"- Corriere TV

The video released by the Ministry of Defense in Moscow. Salary? It starts at 204,000 rubles a month, i.e. 2,282 euros

Moscow launches a new recruitment campaign to strengthen the Russian contingent on the Ukrainian front. In the latest video released by the Ministry of Defence, accompanied by rock music, the Kremlin asks every Russian citizen who can be drafted to prove that he “is a real man”, leaving a civilian life devoid of emotions from the intoxication of the conflict. The invitation is to sign a contract with the Ministry of Defence. Salary? It starts at 204,000 rubles a month, i.e. 2,282 euros. (LaPresse)

April 20, 2023 – Updated April 20, 2023, 7:53 pm

