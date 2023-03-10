Initiated by Hunan Daily, the party newspapers of the three provinces (regions) of Hunan, Fujian and New Zealand have joined forces to connect with the representatives of the National People’s Congress of the three provinces (regions) of Hunan, Fujian and New Zealand to discuss high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road”——

Pursuing the dream of the “Belt and Road” to create a better future

Huasheng Online All Media Reporter Yang Jiajun Huang Xinran

Fujian Daily reporter Zheng Huang and Liu Biran

Pomegranate Cloud/Xinjiang Daily reporter Chen Qiangwei

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative.

In 2013, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward the “Belt and Road” initiative. In the past 10 years, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has achieved fruitful results. The initiative has stimulated investment of nearly one trillion US dollars, formed more than 3,000 cooperation projects, created 420,000 jobs, and lifted nearly 40 million people out of poverty. The “Belt and Road” has become a common road of opportunity and prosperity for all countries, providing a broad stage for the high-quality economic development of countries along the route, including China.

Hunan, Fujian, and Xinjiang are important provinces (regions) along the “Belt and Road”. During the National Two Sessions, Hunan Daily joined forces with Fujian Daily and Xinjiang Daily to connect with representatives of the National People’s Congress of the three provinces (regions) of Hunan, Fujian and New Zealand to discuss the high-quality joint construction of the “Belt and Road” and the bright future of the “Circle of Friends”.

Talking about achievements: a beautiful blueprint becomes a real scene

【dialogue】

Shield machine: I am a shield machine from Hunan, produced by China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. Thanks to the “Belt and Road” initiative, I have been to many countries and regions over the years, such as Russia, Turkey, India, South Korea, Sri Lanka…

▲ From February 11th to 13th, the 2023 “China White Dehua Porcelain” special exhibition was held in Selangor, Malaysia.Xinhua News Agency

Dehua Porcelain: I am a porcelain produced in Dehua, Fujian. “White as jade, as bright as a mirror, as thin as paper, and as loud as a chime” refers to me. As early as the Song and Yuan Dynasties, I went to sea with silk and tea. Unexpectedly, hundreds of years later, I would have the opportunity to embark on the “Maritime Silk Road” again.

▲On May 26, 2018, the world‘s first ±1100 kV converter transformer at the transmitting end independently developed by TBEA successfully rolled off the production line.Photo courtesy of TBEA

Transformer: Hello, two friends! I am from Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and I am a transformer produced by TBEA Co., Ltd. In recent years, TBEA has closely followed the “Belt and Road” initiative, international production capacity and equipment manufacturing cooperation opportunities, and has taken the initiative to continuously deepen practical cooperation with neighboring countries on energy infrastructure interconnection, and I am going further and further.

▲On May 27, 2022, in the manufacturing workshop of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Changsha Park, the shield machine was ready to be exported to Sri Lanka.Photo by Fu Cong, All Media Reporter of Huasheng Online

Shield machine: We can go abroad and see the world farther away, which is inseparable from the construction of infrastructure along the “Belt and Road”.

Dehua Porcelain: No, take Fujian, where I live, as an example. Many of the porcelain exported from Dehua to the rest of the world arrived overseas on freighters on the “Silk Road Shipping” route.

Transformer: The China-Europe Railway Express has become the backbone of land transportation in China-Europe international logistics. Among the five main ports of the China-Europe Railway Express in the country, the Xinjiang Port firmly occupies two of them, and the Korgos and Alashankou ports have become important gateway ports for the westward movement of the China-Europe Railway Express. The assembly center of the China Railway Express (Urumqi) was selected as one of the five national demonstration projects of the assembly center of the China Railway Express.

[narration]

▲ Representative Huang Maoxing.photo by correspondent

Huang Maoxing, deputy to the National People’s Congress and vice president of the Fujian Academy of Social Sciences: In December 2018, Fujian took the lead in launching the “Silk Road Shipping”, which is China‘s first “Belt and Road” international integrated logistics service brand and platform with the theme of shipping. As of 2023, the total number of “Silk Road Shipping” routes will reach 94, reaching 108 ports in 31 countries and regions in Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. A strong link between the economy and the world economy. In recent years, Fujian has conscientiously implemented the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, actively promoted the joint construction of national infrastructure “hard connectivity”, rules and standards “soft connectivity”, and people’s “heart connectivity”, and promoted the high-quality development of the core area of ​​the “Maritime Silk Road”. The continuous expansion of “Silk Road Shipping” is a vivid practice of the construction of Fujian’s “Maritime Silk Road” core area.

Infrastructure interconnection is a priority area of ​​the “Belt and Road” construction, and a major advantage of the “Silk Road Shipping” brand is cross-border cooperation and integrated development. The “Silk Road Shipping” alliance is constantly expanding, smoothing the logistics channels for goods and commodities including Fujian to enter the markets of countries along the route, helping people in countries along the route to purchase high-quality and cheap commodities, and promoting the mutual understanding between people .

▲ Representative Li Lan.photo by correspondent

Li Lan, deputy to the National People’s Congress and deputy director of the Alashankou Customs Technical Center affiliated to Urumqi Customs: TBEA has the world‘s top equipment manufacturing technology, and its products cannot go abroad without convenient transportation. As an important achievement of the “Belt and Road” initiative, the China-Europe Railway Express has been highly recognized and widely participated by the international community, and has become the backbone of land transportation in China-Europe international logistics. Among the five main ports of the China-Europe Railway Express in the country, Xinjiang ports account for 2, and the Horgos and Alashankou ports have become important gateway ports for the westward journey of the China-Europe Railway Express. In 2022, the number of China-Europe trains passing through these two ports will account for more than 80% of the total number of trains in the country. In order to meet the growing freight demand, Xinjiang Railway continues to increase hardware investment. In 2020, the capacity expansion and reconstruction project of Khorgos Station will be completed. The hardware upgrade will bring about a leap in port transport capacity, and the transport organization capacity will increase by more than 30%. On November 30, 2022, the Jinghe-Alashankou section of the Lanzhou-Xinjiang Railway started construction of the second line project. After the project is completed and put into operation, the customs clearance capacity and efficiency from Alashankou to Central Asia and Europe will be greatly improved. In the past five years, Xinjiang’s China-Europe (Central Asia) freight channel capacity has steadily improved, with a total of 29,400 transit trains, an average annual growth rate of 23.6%, and a total of 5,807 departure trains, an average annual growth rate of 9%.

▲ Representative Liu Feixiang.Photo by Tang Jun, All Media Reporter of Huasheng Online

Liu Feixiang, deputy to the National People’s Congress, secretary of the party committee and chairman of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.: The iconic product of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. in the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” is the shield machine that is exported to Russia to adapt to the extremely cold geological conditions. In June 2017, 5 TBMs of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. officially left the factory. This is the first time that domestic brand TBMs have been exported to European developed countries. At present, our products are exported to more than 40 countries and regions such as Russia, Turkey, India, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Peru, etc., realizing the leap from filling the blank, replacing imports to bulk exports.

Hunan does not rely on the border or the sea. Although it is “congenitally deficient”, it is “acquired” very hard. By 2022, Hunan will make new progress in integrating into the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”. The memorandum of cooperation on “One Road, Two Parks” was signed, and the “Hunan + Côte d’Ivoire” and Longping Development Agricultural Projects started smoothly. The construction of the five major international trade channels was accelerated, with 1,063 China-Europe trains running, ranking third in the country; the container throughput of Yueyang Chenglingji Port exceeded 1 million TEUs, an increase of 68.1%; the Hunan-Guangdong international channel opened 274 trains, and the Huaihua ASEAN train Open row 151 columns. In 2022, the province will invest US$350 million in countries along the “Belt and Road”, an increase of 97%.

Talking about innovation: There are unique skills in overcoming difficulties

【dialogue】

Shield machine: It can be sold overseas, presumably everyone has unique skills! Let me talk about my skills first. In order to adapt to the extremely cold construction environment in Moscow, the key components of my whole machine are made of low temperature resistant materials. Not only that, the R&D staff also specially developed a set of low-temperature-resistant drive system, so that I can work normally in an environment of more than minus 30 degrees Celsius.

Dehua Porcelain: Innovation is the key to making traditional Chinese ceramics widely accepted by the world. Many companies try to integrate traditional craftsmanship with fashion culture. Therefore, I have entered the new field of ceramic art from the pots and pans in people’s lives in the past.

Transformer: In February 2021, the 400 kV single-phase autotransformer specially designed by TBEA for export to Zimbabwe passed the computer simulation verification, and the performance indicators were better than the contract requirements. This design is the first in the industry, and it also marks that this batch of ultra-high voltage transformer products has entered the stage of mass design and production.

[narration]

Liu Feixiang, deputy to the National People’s Congress, secretary of the party committee and chairman of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.: In 2008, China Railway Construction Heavy Industry began to develop and design shield machines. At that time, the full-face tunnel boring machines needed for domestic underground engineering construction mainly relied on imports, and the country’s most important equipment was controlled by others. For more than 10 years, we have overcome difficulties step by step from scratch, from following and running to leading, and through strategic innovation, mechanism innovation, and technological innovation, we have ranked among the top in the world. Today, CRCC owns the world‘s largest high-end underground engineering equipment manufacturing base, produces domestic underground engineering equipment with the most complete series, the most categories, and the widest application, and has created more than 100 products and technologies that fill the domestic and international gaps. It can be said that the development of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. is the epitome of the innovation and development of China‘s construction machinery industry. As the world‘s leading manufacturer of full-face tunnel boring machines and high-speed rail turnout product provider, China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. serves the “circle of friends” along the “Belt and Road” and helps the world‘s major infrastructure construction with infrastructure tools full of “Chinese wisdom”, leading the way “Made in China” is moving towards “Created in China“, and is moving forward on the journey of “Chinese equipment equips China” and “Chinese equipment equips the world“.

Huang Maoxing, deputy to the National People’s Congress and vice president of the Fujian Academy of Social Sciences: As early as the Song and Yuan dynasties, Dehua ceramics were an important export commodity on the “Maritime Silk Road”, and they were famous all over the world along with silk and tea. In 2015, Dehua was awarded the title of the only “World Ceramic Capital” by the United Nations World Handicraft Council. In July 2021, the Dehua kiln site, as one of the heritage sites of “Quanzhou: World Ocean Commerce and Trade Center in Song and Yuan China“, was included in the heritage list and became the first world cultural heritage of porcelain kiln. Today, it is the largest production and export base of ceramic handicrafts in the country. Piece of beautifully crafted porcelain is not only sold to more than 190 countries and regions around the world, but also becomes a carrier for overseas consumers to understand Chinese culture. In the view of Dehua ceramics people, to make traditional Chinese ceramics widely accepted by the world, the key is to innovate and develop ideas instead of following the old ways. Many companies try to closely integrate traditional crafts and fashion culture. Starting from the integration of innovative elements into traditional crafts, Dehua ceramics has also accelerated its expansion from the field of pots and pans in the lives of ordinary people to a new field of ceramic art. Traditional Chinese craftsmanship can also become a “magic hand” that shapes exotic customs.

Li Lan, deputy director of the Alashankou Customs Technical Center affiliated to Urumqi Customs: In addition to innovations in product technology, the construction of the “Belt and Road” is also rich in innovations in factor flow, resource allocation, and model paths. For example, in 2018, through actively exploring and innovating the operation mode of trains, Xinjiang successfully organized and launched the first test train in the country that adopted the “China-Europe Express Consolidation and Consolidation Mode”. This is a new mode of transportation, which makes the trains in Urumqi change from “passing” to “assembly”. It turns out that according to international standards, a China-Europe train usually needs to integrate more than 41 sets of containers to operate, and the container positions are fixed and cannot be replaced on the way. Under the new mode, there are 46 containers on the train, 5 of which are domestic trade containers from other provinces, regions and cities to Xinjiang, and the remaining 41 containers are foreign trade containers. After the train arrived in Urumqi, the China-Europe trains sent from other provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities assembled and reorganized in the Urumqi International Land Port Area, and carried out replenishment and axle replenishment operations to realize the consolidation and transportation of domestic and foreign trade commodities on the China-Europe trains.

Today, the Urumqi International Land Port Area maintains a scale of more than a thousand trains, and has basically formed a boutique route for independent shipments. The carrying capacity of regional logistics facilities has been improved, and an efficient and convenient customs clearance inspection and assembly delivery environment has been established. It has become a Silk Road economy. A landmark project with core area construction.

Talking about the future: the broad prospects are the most promising

【dialogue】

Dehua Porcelain: Looking forward to the future, what do you expect?

Shield machine: This year, Hunan will speed up the construction of a new pattern of all-round opening up to the outside world focusing on integrating into the joint construction of the “Belt and Road”, and strive to invest 2.1 billion US dollars in actual foreign investment, of which 420 million US dollars will be invested in countries along the “Belt and Road”. 12%. I hope to take advantage of this “east wind” to go to more countries and regions to show my talents.

Transformer: In the next five years, Xinjiang will be driven by promoting the construction of the core area of ​​the Silk Road Economic Belt, focusing on building the Asia-Europe golden channel and opening up the bridgehead to the west. I think, I will also play a bigger role.

Dehua Porcelain: I hope to become a carrier for more overseas consumers to understand Chinese culture and spread Chinese culture to every corner of the world.

[narration]

Liu Feixiang, deputy to the National People’s Congress, secretary of the party committee and chairman of China Railway Construction Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd.: In recent years, my country’s construction machinery enterprises have accelerated their “going overseas”, and high value-added products and domestic brands have rapidly entered the global market. However, China‘s construction machinery “going out” still faces problems such as a relatively single path, high market access thresholds, insufficient product and service advantages, and insufficient breadth and depth of international operations. It is recommended to establish an overseas market consortium for major equipment to “go global”, invest and undertake projects jointly through the consortium, and drive domestic equipment to go overseas; introduce encouraging policies to encourage equipment manufacturing enterprises to “go global”; at the same time, establish an industry coordination mechanism to effectively Sequentially guide the overseas development of various equipment companies, and expand the overseas market for domestic equipment.

Li Lan, deputy director of the National People’s Congress and deputy director of the Alashankou Customs Technology Center affiliated to Urumqi Customs: In the next five years, Xinjiang will drive the construction of the core area of ​​the Silk Road Economic Belt, innovate and open the economic system, and strive to create a golden channel for Asia and Europe. Open up the bridgehead in the west, and actively build a strategic fulcrum for a new development pattern. It is recommended to further deepen the construction of “one port, two districts, five centers, and port economic belt” in Xinjiang, promote the high-quality development of the core area of ​​the Silk Road Economic Belt, and better smooth the domestic and international dual cycles. It is suggested to use the national “one game of chess” thinking to further deepen talent training, financial support, industrial assistance, scientific research cooperation, business innovation, etc., and support emerging strategic industries such as Xinjiang’s digital economy, advanced equipment manufacturing, and new energy and new materials industries Development, consolidate the innovation-driven foundation, promote the optimization and upgrading of the industrial chain and supply chain, in order to strengthen the integration of domestic and foreign trade, and strengthen Xinjiang’s ability and level of smooth domestic and international dual cycles.

Huang Maoxing, deputy to the National People’s Congress and vice president of the Fujian Academy of Social Sciences: In the next ten years, we will further benchmark the tables so that a series of high standards such as the “Belt and Road” initiative and the RCEP (Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement) that is being promoted International investment and trade rules echo each other and superimpose each other, promote the formation of an open, pluralistic and stable world economic order, and promote greater progress in an open economy. Fujian should give full play to the advantages of a province with a large number of overseas Chinese resources, deepen cooperation with Southeast Asia and other areas where overseas Chinese are relatively concentrated, give play to the role of overseas Chinese in the local implementation of the “Belt and Road” initiative, and increase humanistic fields such as science and technology, education, and tourism. comminicate. Further through the implementation of the “Belt and Road” initiative, it will better reflect and promote each other with the transformation of the industrial structure in the region, and help the region’s economy achieve high-quality development faster.