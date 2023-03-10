The countdown to good weather, cloud cover will increase from the 10th, and the weekend will usher in the blowing and cooling. Pay attention to prevent the harm caused by the strong wind, and add clothes in time.

Spring in Xi’an is 16 days earlier than normal

The reporter learned from the Shaanxi Provincial Climate Center that according to the temperature observation data of the Jinghe National Meteorological Station in Xi’an in 2023, it is determined that the beginning of spring this year will be February 28.

In late February, the temperature in most parts of our province rose rapidly. The average temperature at Jinghe National Meteorological Station in Xi’an was 11.8°C on February 28, and the sliding average temperature has been greater than 10°C for 5 consecutive days. Although the temperature will fluctuate in the later period of the forecast, the 5-day sliding average temperature is stable above 10°C. The spring time is February 28, 16 days earlier than normal.

Strong winds, cooling weather process is coming

The Shaanxi Provincial Meteorological Observatory issued an important weather report: Affected by the strong cold air, there was a strong wind and cooling weather process from north to south in our province from the night of the 10th to the 12th, and the northern Shaanxi area could reach the cold wave level. On the 11th, most of the province had northerly winds of magnitude 4-5 and gusts of magnitude 6-7. Among them, northern Shaanxi, northern Guanzhong, and Qinling Mountains had gusts of magnitude 8 or higher, and northern Shaanxi and northern Guanzhong were accompanied by blowing sand or floating dust weather. The average temperature in the process will drop by 10-12°C in northern Shaanxi, northern Guanzhong, and Qinling Mountains, 8-10°C in southern Guanzhong, and 6-8°C in southern Shaanxi; the lowest temperature: -5-7°C in most of northern Shaanxi, -1～-3℃ in Qinling mountainous area, below -4℃ locally, 1～3℃ in southern Guanzhong and southern Shaanxi.

In addition, there were scattered light rain or showers in parts of northern Shaanxi, Guanzhong, and southern Shaanxi on 10-11. There was still a blowing and cooling weather process around the 14th.

The Xi’an Meteorological Observatory issued an important weather report: Affected by strong cold air, there will be strong winds and cooling weather in Xi’an on the 11th and 12th. During the strong wind period, it mainly occurs from the afternoon to night on the 11th, with northerly winds of magnitude 3-4 and gusts of magnitude 6 or above. It is expected that the average daily temperature will drop by about 10°C during the process, and the main cooling period will appear on the 12th. The highest and lowest temperatures will both drop significantly. On the morning of the 13th, the urban and plain areas dropped to 1-3°C, and the mountainous areas dropped to -3-0°C. The temperature will rise on the 13th-14th, and there will be another blowing and cooling process on the 15th-16th. In addition, there were scattered showers (0-2 mm) in the southern mountainous area during the day on the 11th.

Pay attention to these aspects

Due to the high temperature in our province in the early stage, the cold air affects the temperature drop more sharply this time. The windy weather has a wide range of influence. The wind is strong and accompanied by blowing sand or floating dust in the central and northern parts. Sand and dust, etc. have adverse effects on production and life, public health, and urban operation.

Pay attention to the adverse effects of windy and dusty weather. It is recommended that localities and relevant departments prepare for strong winds in accordance with their duties; strengthen livestock and poultry pens, facility sheds, temporary buildings, tower cranes, scaffolding, outdoor advertisements, and fences to prevent trees from falling and falling objects; Shut down high-altitude projects such as cable cars, and do a good job of warning and avoiding risks for tourists; construction units stop outdoor high-altitude operations in a timely manner; traffic travel prevents crosswinds; water operations in relevant water areas take timely measures to avoid wind. Prevent adverse effects of sand and dust weather on traffic, air quality, and human health.

Protect against adverse effects of cooling weather. Cooling weather will increase the demand for energy, and it is necessary to strengthen the scheduling of energy, power supply, water supply, and heat supply. The temperature changes drastically, and the risk of influenza, respiratory, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases increases. The public should pay attention to adding clothes in a timely manner to prevent cold and keep warm.

How is the weather

According to the forecast, Xi’an on the 10th: cloudy, the temperature in the urban area is 9-25°C, the lowest temperature in other districts and counties is 9-11°C, and the highest temperature is 23-25°C; on the 11th: cloudy to cloudy, scattered showers in the southern mountainous area, north Wind level 3-4, gusts can reach level 6 or above, 8-20°C; 12th: cloudy to sunny, 3-13°C.

10th: Cloudy and sunny in northern Shaanxi, cloudy and cloudy in southern Shaanxi, Guanzhong, and southern Shaanxi. There are scattered light rains or showers in the southern part of northern Shaanxi, the southern part of Guanzhong, and most of southern Shaanxi. There are 4-5 northerly winds in northern Shaanxi. 11th: Cloudy to cloudy in the whole province, scattered light rain or showers locally in southern Shaanxi, most of Guanzhong, Qinling Mountains, and southern Ankang. Most of the province has northerly winds of magnitude 4-5, gusts in northern Shaanxi, northern or eastern Guanzhong, and Shangluo can reach magnitude 6-7, and local gusts can reach magnitude 8 or above. The daily average temperature dropped by 6-8°C in northern Shaanxi, by 8-10°C in Guanzhong, by more than 12°C locally, and by 4-6°C in southern Shaanxi. There are floating dust or blowing sand weather in northern Shaanxi and northern Guanzhong. 12th: Cloudy to sunny across the province. The daily average temperature drops by 6-8°C in northern Shaanxi and northern Guanzhong, and by 4-6°C in southern Guanzhong and Shangluo; there are 6-7 northerly winds in northern Shaanxi, northern Guanzhong, and Shangluo.

Our reporter Tao Ying

Source: Sanqin Metropolis Daily

Editor: Tian Yuan