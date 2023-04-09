The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rejected all the usurpation policies of Israel to erase the identity of Al-Quds al-Sharif. The OIC, while condemning the Israeli occupation policies, has clarified that Al-Quds is an integral part of the occupied Palestinian land and the capital of the Palestinian state. Al-Aqsa Mosque with its entire section is a pure place of worship for Muslims only.

This was done during an extraordinary meeting of the Open End Executive Committee of the OIC. The meeting was held in Jeddah on Saturday in the context of the Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In his address to the meeting, the secretary general of the organization, Hussain Ibrahim Taha, reiterated the position of the organization regarding the events that happened in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and said that this meeting is taking place at a time when the situation in Al-Quds al-Sharif is getting worse. Is. Israel’s flagrant violations and aggression are on the rise. Israeli attacks on al-Aqsa have intensified. Zionist forces brutally tortured worshipers, hundreds of Palestinians were injured and arrested.

The Secretary-General warned against any attempt to change the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy places in Al-Quds al-Sharif, especially the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and said that the occupying Israel is fully responsible for these grave crimes and violations. Israel is fueling violence and tension and putting the security and stability of the region at stake.

He stressed that all Israeli decisions and policies are aimed at changing the geographical and demographic status of Al-Quds. Occupying Israel is affecting the historic and legal status of the city’s holy sites. The ongoing Israeli fiber trade in Al-Quds has legal effect and is considered illegal under international law and relevant UN resolutions.