Rushing to stock up on toilet paper to deal with emergency periods is not a bad idea. Yes, because now even what is added to the long list of products whose cost is increasing following the Russian invasion ofUkraine. The cause is the ban on importing from Russia and Belarus some types of wood, imposed by United States and Europe already last April, but whose effects on the prices of certain products are beginning to be felt only now.
