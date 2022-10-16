Home World Putin and toilet paper. The ban on importing Russian and Belarusian birch now weighs on the price of the bathroom item
World

Putin and toilet paper. The ban on importing Russian and Belarusian birch now weighs on the price of the bathroom item

by admin
Putin and toilet paper. The ban on importing Russian and Belarusian birch now weighs on the price of the bathroom item

Rushing to stock up on toilet paper to deal with emergency periods is not a bad idea. Yes, because now even what is added to the long list of products whose cost is increasing following the Russian invasion ofUkraine. The cause is the ban on importing from Russia and Belarus some types of wood, imposed by United States and Europe already last April, but whose effects on the prices of certain products are beginning to be felt only now.

See also  Blinken in Rome, off to the anti-Isis summit. Di Maio: "Defeated but not uprooted terrorists"

You may also like

Tunisia, on the Kerkennah Islands: where the smugglers...

New coronavirus cases appear in 16 German states,...

Carlo sells the beloved horses of Queen Elizabeth:...

At least 11 people were killed and 15...

Energy, European Union stalled on financial measures against...

Analysis: The report of the 20th National Congress...

Tehran, 4 dead and 61 wounded in the...

Sumisai: I am very grateful to China for...

Camilla among the Paddington bears left as a...

The return of Zhang Gaoli, the deputy premier...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy