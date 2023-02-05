Original title: Putin criticized Germany for approving tank shipments to Kyiv Peskov: Russia will make more use of its potential

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would exploit its potential more as the West increased its arms shipments to Ukraine.

“As the West collectively delivers new weapons, Russia will make more use of its potential to respond in the course of special military operations,” TASS quoted him as saying.

Peskov was asked to comment on Putin’s earlier remarks that Russia’s response would go beyond the use of armored vehicles.

Putin criticizes Germany for approving tank shipment to Kyiv

In a speech marking the 80th anniversary of the decisive battle at Stalingrad, Putin compared the struggle with Ukraine and its Western allies to Russia’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Putin said Russia was sure it would win in Ukraine, just as it did 80 years ago.

He added that Russia was again at odds with Germany, which he criticized for its decision to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to support Ukraine’s war effort.

Medvedev says Russia will increase arms supplies in 2023

Former Russian president and Security Council vice-chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Russia's arms suppliers would "significantly" increase their deliveries in 2023 to help its military deliver a "miserable defeat" to Ukraine. In a post on social media, Medvedev said, "Our armed forces regularly receive full supplies of missiles of various types. By 2023, deliveries of various military equipment will increase significantly." Medvedev, who was filmed inspecting the missiles during a tour of a weapons production factory, noted that the new supplies would allow Russia to "inflict a devastating blow on the neo-Nazis in Ukraine who have been given weapons by all kinds of Western scum."

Western military analysts said that Moscow may lack some military supplies. But Russia has denied any weapons shortages.

Kremlin: Don't 'exaggerate' role of US mercenaries

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said not to exaggerate the role of U.S. mercenaries Mozart Group in Ukraine. Commenting on reports of the group's rebranding, Peskov noted: "I advise against exaggerating the importance of such private military companies. We are not aware of any significant role played by such organizations." Mozart Group founder Andrew Milburn was quoted by the Ukrainian news portal as saying the Mozart Group would stop doing business in Ukraine under that name and its contractors would operate under a new name. In January, the British newspaper The Daily Telegraph said Mozart wanted to receive a "military training" contract from the Ukrainian army.

The Belarusian Ministry of Defense said it had completed a two-week joint air force exercise with Russian forces. A spate of joint military activity in Belarus has sparked concerns in Kyiv and the West that Moscow may be preparing to draw Minsk into the conflict. A series of missions were completed during the exercise, the ministry said, noting that the missions were "entirely defensive."

