Analysts call the relationship that the Kremlin leader has been weaving for twenty years “competitive cooperation” Vladimir Putin and the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan that today in Sochi, Russia, 17 days after the three-way summit with Ebrahim Raisi in Iran, is being put to the test again.

The agreement on Ukrainian wheat

The Turkish leader flew to the Black Sea to collect the credit for the international agreement that allowed the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports across the Bosphorus and which also saw three ships loaded with corn leave today.