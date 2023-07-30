Putin Expresses Readiness to Deal with NATO, but Avoids Direct Conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the possibility of a direct conflict with NATO during a press conference discussing the outcome of the Russia-Africa summit. When asked about the potential confrontation, Putin stated that Russia does not desire a direct conflict with NATO. However, he made it clear that if someone were to instigate a conflict, Russia is prepared to respond and deal with any situation that may arise.

This response comes amidst recent reports from Western media concerning NATO’s plan to handle a war with Russia. These reports suggest that NATO intends to increase the number of rapid response troops to a staggering 300,000. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has referred to this as the largest defense plan since the Cold War.

It is worth noting that the reports also highlight the authority given to the Commander-in-Chief of NATO’s Allied Forces in Europe. This individual has the ability to make decisions independently, without requiring extensive consultations with NATO.

Putin’s remarks emphasize the Russian government’s stance of avoiding a direct confrontation but simultaneously preparing for any potential threats or aggression from NATO. The Russian President’s statement conveys a message of caution and restraint, asserting that Russia does not seek conflict but is unafraid to respond if necessary.

The specter of a direct conflict between Russia and NATO has raised concerns globally. The world will be watching closely as both sides navigate this delicate situation, hoping for peaceful resolutions and diplomatic efforts to prevent a full-blown military confrontation.

