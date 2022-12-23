Before returning from the US, Ukrainian President Zelensky met with President Duda in Poland. Wrath of Moscow. Putin: US Patriots promised to Kiev are “obsolete”, Russia will find an “antidote”. “I will sign a decree with response measures to the oil price cap on Monday or Tuesday,” he said
-
Putin speaks publicly about “war” for the first time
Vladimir Putin used the word “war” in public for the first time to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, instead of speaking of a “special military operation” as usual. “Our goal is not to spin the flywheel of the military conflict, but, on the contrary, to end this war,” the Russian president told reporters in Moscow after attending a meeting of the State Council on youth policies. “We are committed and we will continue to fight for it.” Putin’s critics say using the word “war” to describe the Ukrainian conflict has been illegal in Russia since March, when the Russian leader signed a censorship law making it a crime to spread “false” information about the invasion, with a fine of up to to 15 years’ imprisonment for anyone convicted. Nikita Yuferev, a St. Petersburg municipal lawmaker who fled Russia because of his anti-war stance, said he had asked Russian authorities to prosecute Putin for “spreading false information. There has been no decree to end the special military operation, no war has been declared,” he wrote on Twitter. “Several thousand people have already been convicted of such words about the war.”
-
Tajani: The West won’t let itself be worn down, let’s work for a just peace
«The message sent to Russia with the Biden-Zelensky meeting is absolutely clear: the West is united, the United States and Europe will not leave Ukraine alone. The goal is peace, but don’t think of wearing down the West. Together we will continue to support Ukraine until there is a just peace that respects Ukraine’s right to have its demands for independence and freedom met.” So Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in an interview with Corriere della Sera. «We continually launch offers of negotiations to Russia: the Italian government also appeals to mediators such as Turkey, such as the Vatican but also China to insist on their work of persuading the Russian leadership. But I repeat, it is clear that we must restore the status quo ante: we need unified support from the West to create the conditions for a ceasefire and then for peace negotiations », he adds.
-
Moscow: super profits for the US defense industry
“The conflict in Ukraine is bringing super profits to the US defense industry.” This was stated to TASS by Alexander Darchiev, director of the North American department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. «The US defense industry is reaping super profits from the Ukrainian conflict – he added – while the political establishment, despite the bitter internal struggle, is united in the opinion that the“ war on the last Ukrainian ”is a profitable investment in American security.