Home » Putin: “The Ukrainian counter-offensive is slowing down”. And he promises: “We will accelerate the mass production of drones”
World

Putin: “The Ukrainian counter-offensive is slowing down”. And he promises: “We will accelerate the mass production of drones”

by admin
Putin: “The Ukrainian counter-offensive is slowing down”. And he promises: “We will accelerate the mass production of drones”

There is “a slowdown in the Ukrainian counter-offensive” and “the enemy is suffering serious losses”. The Russian president said so Vladimir Putin speaking to graduates of military academies. Putin added that Russia will improve the production of its own counter-battery systems but also the “delivery of unmanned aerial vehicles” and “robotic attack systems to troops”. “We will also accelerate the mass production of drones,” he continued, stressing that all military units need to have this equipment.

The article Putin: “The Ukrainian counter-offensive is slowing down.” And he promises: “We will accelerate the mass production of drones” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Elections in France, because young people will be decisive in the ballot

You may also like

FORD PERFORMANCE The 240 km/h electric SuperVan 4.2...

“Legal Dreamers,” drum’n’bass and reggae from the hand...

There was a major fire in central Paris

Israeli settler rampages kill 1 Palestinian, injure dozens...

An ecological transition that leaves no one behind

MILAN, TONALI ONE STEP AWAY FROM NEWCASTLE: the...

From the EU, green light to the eleventh...

Ms. Tomasa will tour the United States this...

Paris, explosion for suspected gas leak: building collapses...

Russia-Uzbekistan situation: Russia may withdraw from the Black...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy