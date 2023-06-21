There is “a slowdown in the Ukrainian counter-offensive” and “the enemy is suffering serious losses”. The Russian president said so Vladimir Putin speaking to graduates of military academies. Putin added that Russia will improve the production of its own counter-battery systems but also the “delivery of unmanned aerial vehicles” and “robotic attack systems to troops”. “We will also accelerate the mass production of drones,” he continued, stressing that all military units need to have this equipment.

The article Putin: “The Ukrainian counter-offensive is slowing down.” And he promises: “We will accelerate the mass production of drones” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

