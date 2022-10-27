Home World Putin: “We are in the most dangerous decade since World War II. No to the liberal elites”
MOSCOW – The world is entering its “most dangerous, unpredictable and important decade since the Second World War”, warned the Russian president Vladimir Putin speaking at the Discussion Forum You’re in controlblaming the West for taking steps towards escalation, from the conflict in Ukraine to the “provocations in Taiwan” to the “destabilization of the world food and energy market”.

