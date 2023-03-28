Qatar Airways’ first flight from Doha to Beijing Daxing landed at Beijing Daxing Airport on the afternoon of March 26, 2023, marking the first resumption of passenger flight services between Qatar’s capital Doha and China‘s capital Beijing since the outbreak.

Qatar Airways’ daily flights between Doha and Beijing Daxing Airport will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. This new route will provide Chinese passengers with more choices for international travel. With the official opening of the new route, passengers in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei metropolitan area can seamlessly fly to more than 150 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas through the Qatar Airways hub airport – Doha Hamad International Airport.

As Qatar Airways’ fifth Chinese destination resumed since the outbreak, the resumption of the Beijing route allows Qatar Airways to operate up to 39 outbound flights per week during the peak summer season in 2023, making it the largest number of flights operated in China. The most Gulf airlines.

The strategic partnership between Qatar Airways and China Southern Airlines can bring passengers upgraded flight options and a comfortable travel experience. Passengers who take Qatar Airways to Beijing Daxing Airport can conveniently transfer to most domestic cities through the route network of China Southern Airlines, including same-day transfers to Chengdu (CTU), Chongqing (CKG), Xi’an (XIY), Shenzhen (SZX), Dalian (DLC ), Changchun (CQG), Shenyang (SHE), Harbin (HRB), Changsha (CSX) and Wuhan (WUH).

Recently, Qatar Airways announced the latest global route network expansion plan at the 2023 Berlin International Travel Trade Fair (ITB), which will add 7 new destinations, including Chittagong, Juba, Kinshasa, Lyon, Medan, Toulouse and Trabzon. In addition to Beijing, Qatar Airways will resume a number of flights to 10 other destinations, including Birmingham, Buenos Aires, Casablanca, Davao, Marrakech, Nice, Osaka, Phnom Penh, Ras Al Khaimah and Tokyo Haneda.