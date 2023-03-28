The Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee held a press conference to introduce the situation of promoting the high-quality development of voluntary services in our province​

News from our newspaper on the 27th (Reporter Wang Xiaodan)The reporter learned from the press conference on “Promoting the High-quality Development of Volunteer Services in Heilongjiang Province” held by the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee on the 27th that in order to further improve the voluntary service system and work system, our province has recently introduced a series of new measures and The new method, the innovative establishment of star certification for volunteer service teams, and the pilot incentive and commendation method, will give certain honors and preferential treatment to volunteers who persist in volunteer service activities all year round and have good service results.

At the press conference, the relevant person in charge of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee made a keynote release on “Relevant Measures and Incentives and Appreciation Measures to Promote the High-quality Development of Volunteer Services in the Province”.

According to reports, in recent years, the province’s voluntary service system has been basically formed, with more and more participating subjects, continuous expansion of service areas, and the full display of Longjiang’s characteristics, showing a gratifying trend of vigorous development. As of now, there are 5.284 million registered volunteers in the province, 30,932 regional volunteer service organizations, and 75,893 special volunteer service organizations.

It is reported that in order to promote the implementation of various tasks for the high-quality development of voluntary service work in the province, our province has formulated and issued the “Plan on Promoting the High-quality Development of Volunteer Service Work in the Province” and “Heilongjiang Province Volunteer Service Incentive and Appreciation Measures (Trial)” .

The “Proposal on Promoting the High-quality Development of Volunteer Services in the Province” for the first time systematically established the “six major systems” of volunteer service organizations, projects, operations, guarantees, information, and culture, providing an institutional guarantee for promoting the high-quality development of volunteer services in the province and basic support; take solid voluntary service projects as the top priority to promote the high-quality development of voluntary services, and require all localities and departments to carefully plan voluntary service projects that are close to daily life and the needs of the masses; List of provincial-level projects for quality development, promote wide-area coverage and in-depth leadership of voluntary service projects with industry and system advantages, create highly recognizable, effective, influential, and sustainable voluntary service brand projects, and further expand Longjiang The appeal and influence of voluntary service.

The “Plan” highlights the promotion of the “party building + voluntary service” model, giving full play to the vanguard and exemplary role of Communist Party members in voluntary service and the role of fighting fortress of grassroots party organizations; it focuses on the integration and sharing of voluntary service resources. Encourage the mobilization of all sectors of society to participate in voluntary services, plan and carry out voluntary service training in an orderly and effective manner, improve the professional level and development potential of voluntary services, and continuously expand the social participation rate and coverage of voluntary services.

The “Heilongjiang Province Volunteer Service Incentive and Commendation Measures (Trial)” innovatively established the star certification of volunteer service teams to further expand the scope of audiences for volunteer service commendation objects. Star-rated volunteers and star-rated volunteer service teams are set from one star to five-star respectively, and are automatically counted and generated based on the service time or the number of activities recorded in the “Heilongjiang Volunteer Service Platform”, providing incentives and commendations for registered volunteers and volunteer service teams Scientifically accurate basis.

The “Measures” on the basis of normalizing the work of selection and commendation, publicity incentives, insurance protection, etc., give certain honors and preferential treatment to volunteers who persist in voluntary service activities all year round and have good service results. In terms of incentive and commendation policies, it is divided into inclusive policies for all star volunteers and preferential policies for five-star volunteers and outstanding volunteers. Multiple preferential treatments and benefits are given in ten aspects including public transport, financial services, consumer spending, life services, and caring and caring.

The “Measures” encourage all localities and departments to continuously enrich and improve incentive and commendation measures according to their own actual conditions, and formulate and issue “Implementation Rules” to ensure that volunteers and voluntary service organizations who receive incentives and commendations really benefit. At the same time, the “Measures” implement dynamic management of incentives and commendations. For individuals and teams who cheat, obtain honorary qualifications by improper means, or have negative list issues, once verified, their honors will be revoked and their preferential treatment will be terminated. Recover, to ensure that incentives and commendations are true, accurate, fair and just.