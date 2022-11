The World Cup is not the only major competition taking place in Qatar. For five days, camels from the Gulf countries have been competing in categories, divided by age and breed, to elect the most beautiful specimen. “The idea is to create a World Cup of Beauty for camels” to give this traditional practice a wider profile, she told the Bbc Hamad Jaber Al-Athbapresident of the Qatar Camel Mzayen Club who organized the event.

